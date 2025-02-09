SA’s unemployed reject ANC’s socialism – Plaatjie Mashego

Key topics

SA’s unemployed reject ANC policies , seeking economic inclusion.

, seeking economic inclusion. Govt interference blamed for economic decline and joblessness.

and joblessness. UPP emerges as a political alternative for the unemployed.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Plaatjie Mashego*

Doesn’t this bother you?

When, always when you wake up to another day, you must react to what has gone wrong, in this country? Doesnt it bother you, as a concerned South African, when you always find yourself on social media, in various gatherings? Endlesslly talking to numerous friends, and adsociates, about one, and the same thing? That South Africa’s economic growth, is spiralling downwards? In frustration, endlessly making noise about this? Over and over again?

Then think about this?

Think about, the amount of time that you invest, the energy, the data and other resources you invest? Think about your own health? The things you always put on the line, for the sake of trying to salvage a country? A country that is already going down the drain? Doing all this, for the love of this country? But only to be snubbed, ignored, ridiculed, and publicly branded as WMC, racists, apartheid beneficiaries, exploiters of the poor, etc.

And when you sit back to analyse, the situation, the very people that are dragging this country in the mud, are themselves idiots and self-made politicians. They even have the audacity, to claim that they are in charge, when they infact are leading everyone in a ditch, including themselves.

There is a case to be made, of the negative impact that is caused, or continue to be caused, as a result of government inteference in the economy. I for one, would note unemployment, because its what I am passionate about. You can then name, all these other ill fated policies, that make it cumbersome, for business development, economic growth, as well as job creation. And yet the people or politicians, that you are often talking to, dont even bother to ever listen. They infact continue, to cause more harm in the economy, than to ever want to listen to you.

This trully would bother me, but not to the extent giving up.

The ANC is in a desperate position. It is also reluctant, to openly declare, that it subscribes to Socialism or more-so, to Communism. However, their action speaks louder, than words. The shift, of public policy towards the east, is another worrying factor. Engaging in any free trade, with any country in the world, should not be a problem. However, being actively involved in an agenda, to disrupt Capitalist economies, as it is the case with BRICS, is a grave mistake that should never have happened, for South Africa. If Russia and China, are historical friends to the ANC, that cannot be translated to, them as being friends to me or South Africa. I dont want to enage, on the myriad of other issues, that are also going to even cause South Africa, another arm and a leg. And we cannot sit back and watch.

My humble opinion to all of you in this struggle, is this; Accept that you have always tried your best, especially white business and NGOs. I am forever worried, about the role of black business, and NGOs, because some of you are giving them those business opportunities, and funding. They truly cannot continue to benefit, whilst they sit on the fence. The battle lines are drawn for everyone to see – its either you subscribe to free markets or to Socialism. And there yet another challenge. There is no hope, not even in the near future, if a coallition of the DA, IFP, ASA, PA, BOSA, UIM, FFPlus, etc, will ever win this battle. The resources also continue to be injected in this regard, but its an uphill battle.

We need to think differently.

We need to change our narrative. Our focus should be towards creating a new political land scape. And a viable alternative, is already there. It is in the unemployed, that we can turn to. Unemployed people are readily available. They are a people, who have been lied to, over and over again. They have now ran out of patience – they are gatvol. They are in desperate need of jobs, and not appeasements. The committment shown by the Unemployed People’s Party (UPP), to re-register with the IEC, and contest future elections – starting of-course with Gauteng in 2026 – is a step in the right direction.

UPP can be our lasting hope, to help rebuild this country. The coalition, that we currently have, which when including UPP, we can be assured of victory. My humble request is for all of us, to redirect our focus towards this new development. It is in its infant stage, and needs all our support, energy and all the resources we can afford, to make the impact that we would like it to make. The time is now – the leftists are getting stronger than expected. An UPP is the best solution, to counter this move.

Read also:

Plaatjie Mashego is an Analyst on unemployment and founder of the Unemployed People’s Party