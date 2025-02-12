Fiery MKP clash: Duduzile Zuma vs. Floyd Shivambu in brutal war of words

Key topics

Duduzile vs. Floyd: She calls him incompetent; a party insider fires back.

She calls him incompetent; a party insider fires back. Power struggles: Accusations of mismanagement, nepotism, and chaos.

Accusations of mismanagement, nepotism, and chaos. Party turmoil: Infighting threatens MKP’s mission.

Issued by Isaac Leshona: Private Secretary to MK Party President Jacob Zuma

“HIDE NOTHING FROM THE MASSES OF OUR PEOPLE. TELL NO LIES. EXPOSE LIES WHENEVER THEY ARE TOLD. MASK NO DIFFICULTIES, MISTAKES, FAILURES. CLAIM NO EASY VICTORIES…“ – AMILCAR CABRAL

1. Having noted reckless, vulgar and immature rants on X by comrade Duduzile Zuma painting the MK Party Secretary General comrade Floyd Shivambu as incompetent, I wish to clarify to the MK Party faithful and sympathizers that Cde Duduzile is the last person to call anybody incompetent.

2. Cde Duduzile herself is the hallmark and undisputed champion of organizational and political incompetence. She is a cause of many of the problems that besiege our beloved movement. I say this with authority, having inherited the office of Private Secretary to the President of MKP, comrade Jacob Zuma from her.

3. Although the S.G. can be justifiably accused of misdemeanors such as arrogance and failure to familiarize himself with the organizational culture and dynamics when he started, de Duduzile is the last person to speak about incompetence.

4. Notwithstanding her non performance in Parliament where we are yet to hear her contributions to the revolutionary policy making agenda, Cde Duduzile is one of the main causes of the many problems that besiege MKP.

5. When I was appointed Private Secretary, there wasn’t even a single physical document of correspondence, minutes of meetings, schedule of appointments, or anything whatsoever. Nxamalala himself would half jokingly say that it’s the first time he saw a political party that was operating through whatsapp.

6. Cde Duduzile and the SG of that time, comrade Gorbachev, are mainly responsible for the infiltration of none MKP members onto the National Parliament and Provincial lists. The party continues to lose court cases because of their sheer laziness and incompetence, having failed to compile and/or audit the lists.

7. Even when the opportunity to fix the lists was presented, herself and former SG Sihle Ngubane decided to add their lovers, friends, relatives and sycophants while removing their adversaries. It was painful to see many qualified and hardworking cadres across the country being overlooked.

8. The lacklustre performance of MKP in Parliament can be directly traced to the recklessness of these gatekeepers.

9. I should but also commend her on what she excels on. Cde Duduzile is a master of plotting, slander and gossip. She has derailed and possibly destroyed many political careers. A very divisive figure, she meddled with structures in regions and provinces, removing those she disliked and inserting friends.

10. She is able to operate in this manner because she has a cabal of friends and cheerleaders who surround her, all with selfish interests. We know that her only gripe with Cde Floyd revolves around MKP money. They forget that these monies will be accounted for, failing which the Party may face deregistration.

11. Not that Floyd himself is without sin: his arrogance and failure to familiarize himself with the ground adds to MKP instability. The high and mighty SG, who prefers the limelight of press conferences and sitting at the top table at events, will bring forth his own downfall. Many comrades across the country are unhappy with his attitude as they see it as foreign to the foundational ethos and culture of MKP. We respect all, but don’t have a celebrity in the revolution.

12. Lastly, I wish to encourage the MK Party masses that the revolution to liberate the masses of our South African people in particular and Africans in general, to grant them economic abundance to eat of the richness of their land, to live in security and peace, shall succeed in our lifetime. It is a divine mission that shall not be derailed by any human being. Your determined and unflinching voices shall prevail over narrow voices of vanity, greed and self interest. “A vitoria e certa!”!!!

