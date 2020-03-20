Brite Advisors appoint new US Chief Executive

*This content is brought to you by Brite Advisors

Brite Advisors announced this week that they have appointed Michael Potts as the new CEO of its US operation based in New York. Potts started his new role on Monday 16th of March.

Previously Potts held positions with Carrick Wealth in South Africa as Managing Director and Group Director for nearly five years.

Potts succeeds Martin Byrne who will remain with the company until the summer.

Potts holds qualiﬁcations from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) as well as certiﬁcation in regulatory examinations with the Financial Services Board. Dedicated to providing a financial planning experience like no other, the Potts appointment bolsters the already strong leadership team and business around the globe.

The Brite founder and group CEO, Mark Donnelly wanted a well respected industry leader with international experience. “We’ve been searching for the right person for a number of months and Mike was the perfect fit” said Donnelly.

Potts will be responsible for operations, client relationships and business development. “This is an incredible opportunity and I’m very excited by Brite’s business model of offering the whole piece from advisory to pension trustee and asset management together with transparent, low fees.” said Potts.

Brite Advisors started in 2016 and have since grown to one of the leading international advisory firms. “With our unique offering of best interest of the client we aim to be the globe’s leading investment firm for UK expats and Mike is a key part in making this happen” said Donnelly.

Brite has a presence in Asia, Australia, the USA, the UK, the UAE and South Africa. It is registered with the financial services regulators in various countries, including the FCA, ASIC, SEC, SFC and FSCA.