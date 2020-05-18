Old Mutual announces digital AGM

*This content is brought to you by Old Mutual

The Financial group, that in May this year reaches it’s 175-year anniversary, announced that their annual general meeting is to be held at 14:00 on Friday, 29 May 2020 by means of digital electronic communication only, and will not be holding a physical meeting.

In Staying with a digital mindset, Old Mutual, as part of their future development, has also unveiled an ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest Digital Classroom, that is intended to address one of Africa’s biggest challenges – access to education.

As a pan-African brand operating in 13 economies across Africa, Old Mutual says that its goals and purpose remain fundamentally the same, that is to improve people’s lives. The digital education project is to be rolled out in three stages over seven years, and according to the company, represents a direct response to low financial literacy, and poor teacher-to-learner ratios endemic across Africa.

The Group has stated that due to postal service delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, shareholders are advised to access all materials relevant to the AGM, including the notice of AGM incorporating the summary financial statements, are available on OML’s website: https://www.oldmutual.com/about/governance/annual-general-meeting or from the company Registrars, Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd at [email protected]

