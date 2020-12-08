Hark the herald angels sing – a virtual carol concert

*This content is brought to you by The Fine & Country Foundation

Industry wide invitation to an international virtual carol concert.

The Fine & Country Foundation will continue with the tradition of hosting its annual carols event, however, this year the event will be virtual and have an international flavour. Carols for Causes, as the event is named, will take place on Sunday 20 December at 7pm (UK time) via Facebook Live. An evening of festive performances and celebration, all proceeds will be donated to charities which have a hand in aiding the fight against homelessness and poverty.

Jon Cooke, Trustee of the Fine & Country Foundation, says: “The carol concert has become a firm favourite on the Foundation’s annual calendar and despite the fact that we have had to change it to a virtual event, I have no doubt that it will be a successful event and memorable night for those who attend. We are extending an open invite to the estate agency industry and their families and the funds raised through the event will go towards amazing causes and organisations that are helping people who are either homeless or living in poverty, especially pertinent at this time of year. The event is a way for people to give back while getting into the Christmas spirit with their families.”

The carols will be led by the Bishop Stortford Upper Sixth choir from Bishop Stortford College. There will also be performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, a South African choir who were runners-up on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, as well as Opus 76, a Kansas City string quartet.

The event which is sponsored by BetterBond South Africa, Garrington Property Finders and iamproperty, will be free to attend, however, as it is a fundraising event, donations will be welcomed. As mentioned, all proceeds will go towards aiding the fight against homelessness and poverty.

Stephen de Stadler, the CEO of Fine & Country South Africa says: “The inclusion of the Ndlovu Youth Choir is testament to Fine & Country Foundation’s desire to assist in the fight against homelessness and poverty on a global basis. We specifically thank BetterBond for having no hesitation in providing their generous corporate donation to the Fund. We intend to raise the Foundation’s profile in South Africa by involving our entire team of property professionals in this initiative.”

“Despite the turbulent year that 2020 has been, we are excited that the Fine & Country Foundation reached the fundraising milestone of collecting over half a million pounds since it started in 2014. The annual carol concert has been a massive contributor to that milestone and we are using this event as a commemorative celebration of reaching that remarkable figure. Our next goal is to reach the milestone of one million pounds and the money collected through the event will be the first step on the journey to reaching that goal,” says Cooke. “We invite the industry and the public to join in on our event, enjoy an amazing night of international singing and celebration, and the opportunity to give back and make a difference during this festive season.”

To see the event on Facebook follow the link.

For more information about Carols for Causes and the work of The Fine & Country Foundation, please contact us at [email protected] or call us on +44(0)20 3368 8221.

