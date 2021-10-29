*This content is brought to you by Jaltech

The past month was a rocky month in the cryptocurrency market following the shock announcement by the Chinese government banning cryptocurrencies. Surprisingly investor interest in the cryptocurrency market was not moved by the stance taken by the Chinese. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reached an all-time high of over R980,000 per Bitcoin resulting in the cryptocurrency achieving a 300% growth over the past 12 months.

The growth within the cryptocurrency market was not just limited to Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Polkadot, Uniswap all produced significant returns for investors.

The positive market movement saw Jaltech’s cryptocurrency basket move up by 25% since it’s inception one month ago. The diversified nature of the basket resulted in investors capturing returns across almost all of the cryptocurrencies making up the basket.

Andoni Nicolau, the Head of Digital Investments at Jaltech, says that “Volatility is inherent with new technologies as the market goes through price discovery. The key for investors is to manage their allocation such that they can sustain the downturns but have sufficient exposure to take advantage of the upside potential. Fortunately for our investors, the large cap cryptocurrencies making up our basket have performed exceptionally well during the recent rally.”

Jaltech’s expectation is that the cryptocurrency market will continue to outperform traditional markets over the long run, the key is for investors to allocate a portion of their portfolio in cryptocurrencies and be willing to stomach the volatility.

Andoni further added that “Jaltech has positioned its cryptocurrency basket as the default investment option for novice investors, as the basket provides investors with easy access to the market and broad exposure to a number of the market’s best performing cryptocurrencies.”

For more information on Jaltech’s cryptocurrency basket, click here.

Read also:

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)