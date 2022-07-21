*This content is brought to you by St Francis Links Villas

Discover the destination that surpasses every expectation

St Francis Bay is a coastal town primely situated only an hour’s drive from the city of Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth) and 15 minutes off the N2, the gateway to the Garden Route. Famous for its beautiful canal system and world-renowned surfing spots, this exclusive destination has drawn holiday makers and homeowners for decades.

St Francis boasts glorious beaches lapped by the warm Indian Ocean, unspoilt natural surroundings and a relaxed lifestyle. Adding to its uniqueness, this renowned coastal village has distinguished itself through its architecture, with uniform-style buildings blending harmoniously with the stunning tones of the indigenous nature which surrounds it.

St Francis Bay offers visitors and residents world class activities including game drives, shopping centres and boutiques, various award-winning sporting facilities, health and beauty salons and spa’s, canal cruises, an assortment of restaurants and bars with live music performances, surfing, deep sea fishing and water-sports on the Kromme river, bird watching, biking, hiking, nature trails, sandboarding on the sand dunes, horse riding and golf to name a few…

The Good Life – Made Easy

St Francis Links Villas

Located inside the exclusive St Francis Links estate, St Francis Links Villas is an opportunity for you to own your own slice of paradise in the most sought-after part of St Francis Bay. Here, your family will have a home for all of life’s phases and all seasons – where every day feels like you’re on holiday.

St Francis Links Villas are nestled in the lush greenery of the access-controlled St Francis Links estate, overlooking St Francis Bay with an expertly maintained championship golf course at the heart of it all. The Villas are designed with your family in mind. Everything that you could possibly need is just a stone’s throw away.

You’re not just buying a home; you’re buying a lifestyle.

Lifestyle Living at its Best

In recent years, St Francis Bay has become one of the most sought-out holiday destinations in South Africa and during the Covid pandemic, many families have chosen to relocate to their preferred holiday destination permanently. Despite the annual tourism influx, the village has remained intimate, ensuring that St Francis Bay retains its status as a destination like no other. As a St Francis Links Villas resident, you and your family will experience the beauty and peace of this special place year-round.

Quiet, access-controlled community living, where neighbours know each other and where lifestyle choices and amenities are all within walking distance. Quiet roads, suitable to morning runs and evening strolls coming across the wildlife is a daily privilege.

Health and Wellness – because we know what matters most is knowing you’ll receive the care you need as soon as you need it.

At St Francis Links Villas residents may choose from an array of options to suit their specific healthcare needs and can tailor their level of care as needed. We’ve designed our on-site medical suite, operated by Medwell SA, to meet the general healthcare needs of your family at every stage – starting from antenatal care all the way to daily check-ins and part-time or full-time in-home nursing to ensure the highest level of care.

“On behalf of Medwell SA, I sincerely wish to congratulate the board, management and developer of St Francis Links Villas who have taken the initiative to focus on the long- and short-term well-being of existing and future residents of the estate. Collectively we recognise the need for the estate’s offerings to include Proactive Healthcare Services and the availability of Managed Care at home, should residents require such a service, and it is our pleasure to bring this offering to the Links.

The peace of mind to have care available when you may need it at any stage in your life is of interest to us all. St Francis Links already has the lifestyle, with a variety of service and hospitality options few estates have on offer. Medwell is excited to be part of this initiative in St Francis Links with the emphasis on a lifestyle with the option of support to enable residents to maintain a healthy and independent lifestyle in the comfort of their existing home and more importantly, existing community – should it be required.

Proactive Healthcare and supportive short- and long-term care are becoming the preferred option of care in most new communities such as the Links. The St Francis Links Villas development is a lifestyle estate for both young and young at heart. We look forward to being part of this initiative and journey at St Francis Links and support the vision that Managed Care at home is the future and is the preferred option of care with the emphasis on proactive healthcare from antenatal to frail care.

I wish the developer and management success in this initiative and whole heartedly support the vision they have for the development. We look forward to contributing the success story and cannot wait to share with all what Medwell SA can offer.”

Gerhard Lombard

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Golf – the perfect blend of nature, relaxed living, and world-class golfing traditions.

St Francis Links Villas is located on the iconic world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature links golf course, consistently ranked in the Top 10 in South Africa overlooking the 18th hole. Age-old golfing traditions are combined with modern facilities, a challenging course, pristine natural surrounds, and superb personal service, to create a memorable golfing experience that residents and visitors can enjoy year-round. This, along with our personalised experience, hosted by one of our 4 PGA Professionals under the leadership of Master PGA Professional Jeff Clause, means that St Francis Links is a must-visit on your golfing itinerary.

Leisure Centre

Residents have access to a fully equipped gym and 20m climate-controlled swimming pool available with catered snack bar and function facilities at the St Francis Links Leisure Centre.

In addition, the St Francis Links estate are planning the expansion of their lifestyle offerings with more family focused facilities envisioned to include a multi-sport surface where one can enjoy a large range of team and individual sports, as well as padel ball courts, braai facilities, outdoor gym, a second pool and leisure facility, sand pit, pump track and the like.

Nature

Nature lovers can take advantage of nature trails on the estate for running, cycling and bird watching. The 13th, 14th and 15th golf holes overlook the bird hide, adjacent to the picturesque dam. This bird lovers’ retreat includes listings of recent sightings that have taken place.

Exercise

St Francis Links is an exercise-lovers paradise, with multiple running, walking, and cycling trails throughout the estate for your family’s enjoyment. As the estate is access-controlled, the safety of residents when exercising is paramount.

Dining

St Francis Links Villas have multiple dining options to choose from overlooking our beautiful Jack Nicklaus designed golf course and the well-known ocean-side village of St Francis Bay. The clubhouse restaurant and bar offers an elegant, warm welcome to the whole family. Our menu presents easy, enjoyable meals, catering for individuals, groups and special occasions. Our chef will also cater for anyone with special dietary requirements. St Francis Village boasts an array of delectable dining experiences catering to suite the most discerned palate. In addition, the village of St Francis Bay offers exceptional restaurants for every palate.

Conferencing and Weddings

St Francis Links Villas residents benefit from the proximity to St Francis Links Conference Centre, catering to wedding parties and corporate conferencing, as well as the many golfers choosing St Francis Links along their carefully selected golf tours. St Francis Links is a popular wedding destination, with facilities for both the ceremony and reception. A dedicated inhouse wedding consultant is available, as well as a dedicated chef. These factors maximise the earning potential of an investment property purchase by capturing both the leisure and business sectors of the market.

Hospitality Experience

As a leading, conservation-focused hotel group, Mantis Collection offers curated travel experiences to guests around the world. Mantis Collection is proud to offer a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and investment product that combines travel, luxury living and dedicated medical care to St Francis Links Villas residents.

Under the Mantis Hospitality Experience, St Francis Links Villas residents will receive 20% discount when booking a stay at select Mantis properties in sub-Saharan Africa.

Security

Security and privacy is paramount and monitored by 24-hour access control to the St Francis Links estate, with electric fencing around the perimeter, CCTV cameras and armed security response performing regular patrols around the grounds. Your family’s safety is our highest priority, and every measure has been taken to ensure that your loved ones are able to freely explore their beautiful surroundings while still being secure in a controlled environment.

Community

St Francis Links has a strong sense of community – where neighbours become friends and families gather to celebrate milestones. These celebrations can take place at the world-class clubhouse and Jack’s Bar, all on-site.

Services

St Francis Links Villas owners and guests will enjoy the following services included in their ownership:

Round-the-clock dedicated security

Maintenance

Gardening of communal gardens

Refuse removal

Housekeeping, catering, laundry and personalised healthcare are also available on request.

Connectivity

Residing in the St Francis Links Villas ensures travel with ease, due to the David Stuurman Airport (formerly known as Port Elizabeth International Airport) located a mere 1 hours’ drive away. Fibre connectivity is readily available on the estate, allowing for ease of communication for work, home-schooling or simply downloading your favourite movies.

Education

The St Francis Bay village is just a three-minute drive away and families who live at the Villas are nearby to the well-regarded St Francis College, a member of ISASA (Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa). It is an English medium, co-educational, multi-cultural pre-primary and primary school with a Christian ethos. It offers a personalized, caring, disciplined and environmentally aware education as well as a varied sport and cultural program.

Woodridge College & Preparatory School is an ISASA accredited, independent school, located on a picturesque 365-acre estate and is home to nearly 800-day scholars and boarders from South Africa and abroad. When enrolment begins from as young as two years old, pupils are nurtured in mind, body and spirit through holistic education to reach their full potential in life.

Global Leadership Academy, located in Jeffreys Bay, are passionate and determined to see that every child discovers and realizes their God given potential. With a clear focus, we aim to develop authentic leaders who will impact their school, community, country and eventually the world.

St Francis Bay Learning Centre offers educational services for home-schooled students between the ages of 9 and 18, providing individualised attention in person, either in a one-on-one setting or within a small group setting with no more than 5 students. Tutoring tailor-made services are on offer to every family’s unique schedule and requirements, facilitating a wide range of curriculums. This learning centre creates a suitable environment for children to learn with access to free Wi-Fi, additional arts and dance classes, field trips and outings to the beach.

Discover lifestyle living, now.

