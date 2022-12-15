The EQS: the first all-electric Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan

*This content is brought to you by Mercedes Benz

Fusing cutting-edge technology, design, functionality and connectivity, the EQS is designed to delight both its driver and passengers. With its impressive proportions, this new flagship in the Mercedes-EQ range embodies progressive luxury and combines apparent opposites into a coherent overall concept. Short overhangs and a long wheelbase create the basis for a prestigious and sporty exterior design.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be available in South Africa from November 2022 and will cost R3,410,100. The price includes a PremiumDrive Platinum 5-year/100,000 km maintenance plan and a 10-year battery warranty.

With a great deal of meticulous detail work and on the basis of the Purpose design, the aerodynamicists, in close cooperation with the designers, were able to achieve a new cd best value of as low as 0.20. This makes the EQS the most aerodynamic production car in the world. The operating range particularly benefits from this. It is also among the best in terms of quiet running. The very low wind noise level contributes significantly to this.

With ranges up to 782 kilometres (WLTP) and an output of up to 484 kW, the powertrain of the EQS also meets every expectation of a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ has an eATS at the front axle to supplement the rear- sited powertrain.

The EQS marks the launch of a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density. The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. At home or at public charging stations, the EQS can be conveniently charged with up to 22 kW with AC using the on-board charger. In addition, there are various intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location, and functions such as particularly battery-saving charging.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style. A new feature of the EQS is a visualisation in the infotainment system (MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience) showing whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging.

Although the EQS is a close relative of the new S-Class, it is built on an all-electric architecture. This completely new concept made a rigorous Purpose Design possible: with its one-bow lines and cab-forward design with fastback, the EQS is clearly distinguishable from vehicles with combustion engines even at first glance. The design philosophy of Sensual Purity, combined with Progressive Luxury, is reflected in generously sculpted surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions.

The all-round sound experience in the EQS also makes the paradigm shift from a conventional to an electric car audible. A variety of soundscapes allows for an individual acoustic set-up. In combination with the optional Burmester® surround sound system, the EQS features the two soundscapes Silver Waves and Vivid Flux. As Sound Experiences they can be selected or switched off on the central display. Another soundscape can be unlocked using over-the-air technology. The interactive driving sound, which is reproduced via the sound system’s loudspeakers in the interior, also moves within the respective sound world.

New to ENERGIZING COMFORT are the three ENERGIZING NATURE programs Forest Glade, Sound of the Sea and Summer Rain. These provide an immersive and impressively realistic on-board sound experience. These calming sounds were created in consultation with the acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton. As with the other programs that form part of ENERGIZING Comfort, lighting moods and images are used to address other senses.

