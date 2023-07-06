Professionalising local government: fostering accountability

Once hailed as the beacon of democracy in Africa, South Africa’s municipalities are grappling with significant challenges related to governance lapses and accountability. Part 3 of the 6-part series with Kagiso Trust, Professor Sam Koma from the University of Limpopo and Mankodi Moitse, CEO of Kagiso Trust, shed light on the pressing need to professionalize local government in South Africa and address critical issues such as corruption, service delivery, and improved governance. The discussion delves into the importance of promoting high professional standards and ethics in the public sector, the challenges faced in recruitment and appointment processes, and the alarming accountability regressions highlighted by the Auditor General’s report. These expert voices advocate for radical collaboration between local government and communities for a better future.

In part 3 of the 6-part series with the Kagiso Trust, experts shed light on the urgent need to professionalize local government and confront issues such as corruption, service delivery, and improved governance. This campaign aims to foster radical collaboration between local government and communities, creating circles of unity for mutual benefits.

The discussion kicks off by questioning the necessity of professionalisation in a system where it is assumed that top government positions are occupied by suitably qualified individuals. However, recent governance lapses and accountability regressions have starkly highlighted the need to address professional ethics and standards in the public sector.

Both the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the National Development Plan Vision 2030 underscore the importance of promoting and upholding high professional standards. These standards are essential for building a capable and developmental state, where professionalisation and ethical conduct are upheld and promoted by those employed to serve the public.

Codes of conduct play a vital role in fostering professional values, behaviour, and conduct within local government, governing both elected public representatives, known as councillors, and municipal staff. These codes emphasise the creation of a culture of public service, the prevention of corruption, and the assurance of responsiveness to the needs and expectations of the public. However, empirical evidence reveals significant challenges within the public service, particularly in the recruitment and appointment processes.

Reports from the Public Service Commission and the Auditor General shed light on the influence of political officials in appointing individuals who do not meet the minimum job requirements, thereby compromising the professionalism and effectiveness of the public sector.

The Auditor General’s latest local government audit outcomes report paints a grim picture of accountability regressions, especially in public procurement. Material irregularities amounting to approximately 51.9 billion rand have been identified, pointing to instances of fraud, corruption, or theft by municipal officials responsible for managing public funds. These findings reinforce the urgent need to address professionalization and accountability within municipalities.

The responsibility for professionalizing the state lies with elected public representatives, executive officers, oversight and accountability bodies, and citizens themselves. Elected public representatives, including the president, ministers, accounting officers, and mayors, bear the responsibility of ensuring accountability and taking appropriate actions against governance failures. It is through collective efforts that South Africa can strive towards a professionalized, accountable, and effective local government that serves the needs of its citizens.

