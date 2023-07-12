Corruption and Social Justice: The Struggle for service delivery

In this latest episode of the Radical Collaboration series with Kagiso Trust, experts discuss the pressing issues of social justice and corruption in South Africa. The conversation centers around the concept of social justice as enshrined in the country’s Constitution, emphasizing equal access to basic necessities such as clean water, which is a fundamental right. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story, with disparities in the quality of services between different communities. The guests, Zukiswa Kota from the Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM) and Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), shed light on the detrimental effects of corruption and the challenges faced in achieving social justice and equitable service delivery.

Watch here

Listen here

South Africa’s journey towards social justice has been hindered by numerous factors, including corruption, mismanagement, and poor governance at the local level. The deterioration in the provision of essential services, such as access to clean water, highlights a regressive trend rather than progress in meeting constitutional commitments. Communities like Hammanskraal have experienced a decline in the quality of water despite constitutional promises. This decline raises questions about the intent and integrity of those responsible for governing and serving communities. It suggests a failure to prioritize the well-being and rights of citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

Corruption plays a significant role in exacerbating the challenges faced in achieving social justice and equitable service delivery. It contributes to the misallocation of resources, poor oversight, and a culture of impunity. The speakers highlighted instances of corruption, such as the mismanagement of the Giyani Bulk Water Project and outright corruption in Giyani, which have directly impacted people’s access to clean water. The misuse of procurement and tender processes, along with poor administrative capacity, further compound the issue.

The discussion also touched upon the role of democracy and accountability in addressing these challenges. While South Africa boasts a progressive Constitution and a functioning democracy, there are shortcomings in holding elected officials accountable for their actions. Communities must actively participate in holding their elected representatives accountable, but this requires awareness, engagement, and collective action. The need for electoral reforms to ensure that elected officials are accountable to the electorate, rather than political parties, was emphasized. Reforms in the electoral system, constituency-based democracy, and participatory decision-making were seen as potential solutions to empower communities and enhance democratic governance.

Despite the pervasive corruption and challenges, there are avenues for change and improvement. Multi-stakeholder collaboration, such as civic actors working together with municipal authorities, can facilitate positive change and co-create solutions. Communities can also seek legal remedies to address issues through the courts, as seen in the case of Makanda. Additionally, active citizenry and civic education are crucial in empowering individuals to understand and participate effectively in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

Transparency and access to information are vital elements of social accountability. Municipalities should prioritize sharing information and engaging with the public, ensuring that council meetings are accessible and documents are readily available. This open and inclusive approach fosters public scrutiny, helps identify red flags, and prevents corruption before it occurs.

While corruption remains a persistent challenge, the guests expressed optimism about the increasing awareness and exposure of corrupt practices. Investigative journalism and the efforts of organizations like OUTA and PSAM play a crucial role in shining a light on corruption and holding wrongdoers accountable. The emergence of material irregularities and the growing momentum for meaningful action against corruption offer hope for positive change.

Ultimately, achieving social justice and combating corruption requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, including civil society, communities, businesses, and government. By actively participating, exposing corruption, seeking legal remedies, and advocating for reforms, communities can play a pivotal role in curbing corruption and improving service delivery. Only through sustained engagement and holding those in power accountable can South Africa move closer to the ideals of social justice and equitable development for all its citizens.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)