Why businesses are turning to solar

In recent years, a transformative shift has occurred in the corporate world as an increasing number of businesses have significantly pivoted towards alternative energy sources. Solar energy has emerged as a prominent and favoured choice amongst the various options.

With growing concerns over rising energy costs and the need for energy independence, South Africans embrace solar energy as a vital component of their corporate strategy. This is evident from Eskom’s recent report, which estimated that over 20 MW of rooftop solar has already been installed this year.

Below are a few reasons why businesses are making the change to solar.

Cost savings and predictable energy costs

The most compelling reason for businesses to move to solar energy is the potential for substantial cost savings. Eskom is predicted to continue to increase electricity tariffs at alarm rates due to exogenous factors, making long-term budgeting challenging for businesses. Solar energy, on the other hand, provides businesses with a predictable and cost-effective power source. Once a solar system is installed, the ongoing costs can be minimal, and companies could even generate additional revenue by selling excess energy back to the grid.

Energy independence/diversification and security as a long-term investment

Relying on conventional energy sources makes businesses vulnerable to energy supply disruptions, and price hikes. Embracing solar energy allows businesses to gain energy independence and diversification, reducing their reliance on Eskom. By generating their own power, businesses can shield themselves from energy-related uncertainties and enjoy greater energy security.

Reliable energy source

Solar energy has become a dependable and consistent power source as technology has improved. Its reliability is further enhanced in South Africa, given the abundance of sunshine which we experience across the country.

Reduce carbon footprint

As climate change becomes an ever more urgent global issue, businesses recognise their role and responsibility in reducing carbon footprints. By adopting solar energy, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

Tax benefits

The South African government has recognised the importance of transitioning to renewable energy and has introduced tax benefits to encourage businesses to adopt solar energy. By taking advantage of these financial benefits, businesses can make the switch to solar more economically feasible.

Access to finance

With the growth in the solar market, businesses that look to install solar energy can take advantage of numerous financing options available in the market.

The adoption of solar energy by businesses is more than a passing trend. It is a strategic move towards a sustainable future. The advantages of embracing solar energy are abundant, from reducing environmental impact to achieving cost savings and mitigating downtime during load shedding. As technology advances and solar systems become more efficient and affordable, it’s expected that even more businesses will turn to solar to secure a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous tomorrow.

