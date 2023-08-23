Sasol delivers on guidance despite ongoing headwinds

*This content is brought to you by Sasol

Sasol’s financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023 were impacted by the volatile global economic landscape and the underperformance of state-owned enterprises in South Africa, which continue to impact both our Energy and Chemical businesses. This impact was somewhat offset by a weakening of the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R21,5 billion declined 65% compared to the prior year, mainly due to the impairment of assets, inflationary impact on costs, the softening of the Brent crude oil price and refining margins in the latter part of the year. Chemicals basket prices were declining during 2023, and while we have recently seen some respite with lower feedstock and energy prices, gross margin and global demand remained depressed, particularly in our American and Eurasian segments.

Operating profit of R55,4 billion before remeasurement items increased 8% from the prior year, benefitting from gains on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts of R6 billion compared to R17,6 billion losses in 2022. Remeasurement items contributed a net loss of R33,9 billion compared to a net gain of R9,9 billion in 2022. The remeasurement items for 2023 mainly relate to:

The full impairment of the South African wax CGU of R0,9 billion, the total impairment of the Essential Care Chemicals CGU in Sasol China of R0,9 billion, and the complete reversal of impairment recognised in 2019 on the Tetramerisation CGU in Lake Charles of R3,6 billion; and

The Secunda liquid fuels refinery CGU impairment of R8,1 billion on 31 December 2022 after being negatively impacted by an update in macroeconomic price assumptions, including higher electricity price forecasts and lower gas selling prices. An additional impairment of R27,2 billion was recognised for this CGU, resulting in it being fully impaired. Sasol continues to advance the implementation of its emission reduction roadmap (ERR) in South Africa to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and comply with the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act 39 of 2004 requirements. The ERR involves turning down boilers, implementing energy efficiency projects, reducing coal usage and integrating 1 200 MW of renewable energy into our operations by 2030. With no significant additional gas to restore volumes to historic levels, the ERR assumes lower production volumes post-2030, resulting in increased cost of coal and capital expenditure. Optimisation of the ERR is ongoing, with several technology and feedstock solutions underway to partially recover volume post-2030. However, the maturity needs to be further progressed before it can be incorporated into the impairment calculation. Although the chemical CGUs in the Secunda complex were negatively impacted, their respective recoverable amounts remained above carrying values, given the products’ higher derivative value.

The safety and well-being of our employees remain our top priority. We remain unwavering in our commitment to embed operational discipline across all our sites, striving towards our ambition of Zero Harm. Sadly, there were two tragic fatalities in the second half of the financial year. We continue to drive our frontline leadership engagements and implement risk mitigation measures to prevent future incidents, ensuring that every workforce member returns home safely.

Sasol has made steady strides on our decarbonisation roadmap, with the signing of additional renewable power purchase agreements advancing implementation, with renewable power from the Msenge wind farm expected to be online by the first quarter of the calendar year 2024. This will support the production of green hydrogen from our existing assets at Sasolburg Operations. We continue to refine our roadmap for a sustainable and affordable transition.

Looking ahead, Sasol is committed to resetting and building resilience across our business, adapting to market dynamics and mitigating macro environment challenges to the extent possible.

Visited 10 times, 10 visit(s) today