Solar Webinar – Estates, complexes, body corporates, farmers, hotels, companies……

*This content is brought to you by Jaltech

With the rapid increase in demand for solar energy among estates, complexes, farmers, commercial offices, hotels, mines and many other property-related businesses, Jaltech will be hosting a webinar where industry experts will provide attendees with insights into moving off the grid as well as exploring available funding options.

The webinar will cover (among other topics):

The Path to Energy Independence: Learn about the essential prerequisites for reducing your reliance on traditional energy sources, such as Eskom. Calculating Cost Savings: By how much can solar reduce my energy costs; Turning Sunlight into Income: Explore the possibility of generating revenue by selling surplus energy back to the grid. Purchase vs. Power Purchase: Weigh the advantages of owning a solar asset against entering into a power purchasing agreement and finding the best fit for your business. Risks: What are the risks of going solar Funding Your Solar Journey: Gain insights into the diverse funding options available for your solar initiatives.

The webinar will be hosted by Jaltech on the 29th of August at 15h00 as well as the 7th and 14th of September at 12h00. If you are unable to attend one of the webinars, you can register, and Jaltech will provide you with the recording.

Click here to register

Visited 4 times, 4 visit(s) today