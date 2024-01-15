Futureneers’ unique investment strategy sets new standard for 12BA funds in South Africa

*This content is brought to you by Futureneers

Cape Town, South Africa – In the dynamic landscape of solar investments, Futureneers stands apart with its innovative and risk-mitigated approach to the 12BA Renewable Asset Portfolio. Unlike typical fund managers who raise capital first and then seek projects, Futureneers adopts a differentiated strategy, ensuring investors contribute only to solar projects on the verge of completion and electricity generation.

Strategic Advantage:

Capital Deployment with Precision: Futureneers commits to a strategy where capital is raised exclusively for solar projects that are not just shovel-ready but nearing completion. This ensures that every rand invested is immediately channelled into almost operational assets.

Completion Deadline Guarantee: All projects in the Portfolio are guaranteed to be completed by 29 February 2024. This critical deadline aligns with the requirements of SARS, which mandates that tax deductions of 125% are applicable only to solar plants that are completed and operational within the specified timeframe.

Risk Mitigation:

Focused Investment: By concentrating on near-complete projects, Futureneers dramatically reduces the typical risks associated with project initiation and execution delays, offering investors a more secure and predictable return.

Assured Tax Deduction Compliance: Our investment strategy is meticulously aligned with SARS guidelines. Investors can be confident that their investments will qualify for the maximum tax deduction allowed under the current legislation.

Investor Benefits:

Maximized Tax Efficiency: Investors in the Futureneers’ Renewable Asset Portfolio are positioned to capitalize on the substantial 125% tax deduction, a benefit strictly tied to project completion and compliance with SARS regulations.

Immediate Impact, Immediate Returns: Investments are funnelled into projects that are just steps away from generating electricity, ensuring that investors see the impact and returns of their contributions without undue delay.

Tax and Cash Flow Advantages: The Portfolio is designed to yield an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of over 15% after tax, with annual distributions, promising a rapid return of 2.4 times risk capital invested within seven years.

Calculate Your Potential Tax Savings with Our Investment Tool

Discover Your Investment Potential: To understand how your investment aligns with our differentiated strategy and to calculate your potential tax savings, visit our Investment Calculator.

Join the Futureneers Community: Be part of a unique group of investors who value precision, compliance, and timely returns in their solar investments.

About Futureneers:

Futureneers, established in 2016, is a visionary private equity fund focusing on renewable energy and innovative tax structuring. Having raised more than R500 million in capital and looking after the investments of more than 250 high-net worth individuals, the company has a proven track record in deploying capital in renewable energy projects, fostering sustainable growth and profitability.

For a deeper understanding of our unique investment strategy and to explore your investment opportunities:

Visit [Futureneers Investment Calculator] for more information.

Also read:

Disclaimer: Investments are subject to market risks and compliance with fund terms and conditions. Please ensure a thorough understanding before investing

Visited 50 times, 50 visit(s) today