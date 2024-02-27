Section 12B: Jaltech raises gearing to boost new investor’s tax benefit

*This content is brought to you by Jaltech

Jaltech has secured additional debt within their existing Section 12B investment, giving investors a remarkable opportunity to amplify their tax benefits. Incorporating gearing in a 3:1 ratio signifies that, for every R3 of capital committed, Jaltech has secured R1 in debt.

This development translates into substantial tax advantages for investors. For instance, an investor committing R750,000 will now leverage Jaltech’s geared option to claim a tax deduction of R1 million. The recently secured debt provider seamlessly covers the additional R250,000, representing the debt portion.

IRR Receives a Significant Boost

Beyond the expanded tax benefits, the initial pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is poised to experience a noteworthy increase. Previously standing at 20%* per year, the IRR is set to elevate to an impressive 25% per year, underscoring the enhanced profitability of Jaltech’s Section 12B investment.

Streamlined Commitment Process

As the Section 12B investment window at Jaltech closes this Wednesday, interested investors are urged to take advantage of this opportunity promptly.

For further inquiries or to discuss the investment, don’t hesitate to contact Chris McCormick at [email protected] or call him directly at 072 236 0358.

Jonty Sacks & Chris McCormick – Jaltech Fund Managers

