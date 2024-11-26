Crypto: Expertly Managed Investment with Jaltech’s Diversified Basket

*This content is brought to you by Jaltech

Jaltech offers a regulated cryptocurrency basket tailored for investors seeking professional management of their cryptocurrency exposure. A team of seasoned experts oversees this expertly managed portfolio and provides diversified access to the cryptocurrency market. The basket is structured to balance mitigating risk and capitalising on market opportunities.

Why Invest in Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket?

Investors in Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket gain access to numerous benefits that make cryptocurrency investing simpler, safer, and more accessible:

Accessible – Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket can be accessed by simply completing an application form rather than setting up an account on a cryptocurrency exchange and selecting and purchasing the cryptocurrencies. Diversification and expert vetting – Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket includes a carefully curated selection of cryptocurrencies that evolve with market trends. Each asset is meticulously vetted, meaning investors avoid common pitfalls like scams, projects without any economic substance, or unstable, particularly volatile projects. Secure custody solution – Investor funds are safeguarded with a bank-grade custody system, providing peace of mind. This aspect of the investment means that investors do not have to worry about losing their passwords or access to their accounts, and should the need arise, their heirs and financial advisors can easily access their cryptocurrency assets. Simplified Tax Reporting – SARS has spotlighted investors in cryptocurrency, and annual reporting has become mandatory. To assist investors, Jaltech’s fund management team prepares annual statements for them, making SARS submissions simple.

Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket: The index fund of cryptocurrency

Much like index funds in traditional markets, Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket is a rules-based investment product that aims to capture broad movements in the cryptocurrency market. Passive investing strategies like this have consistently outperformed actively managed funds over long timeframes, a trend evident across global benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and S&P Europe 350 (Source: S&P Global).

Jaltech’s Cryptocurrency Basket is a managed cryptocurrency investment. Cryptocurrencies are included or excluded from the basket based on market movements and developments. The inclusion or exclusion of cryptocurrencies is assessed against clear criteria established by Jaltech’s cryptocurrency experts.

Key features include:

Quality Over Quantity: Of the thousands of cryptocurrencies available, only the highest-quality projects make it into the basket. This rigorous selection process helps avoid the sector’s notorious scams and unsustainable projects.

Of the thousands of cryptocurrencies available, only the highest-quality projects make it into the basket. This rigorous selection process helps avoid the sector’s notorious scams and unsustainable projects. Weighting Cap for Risk Control: To prevent overexposure to dominant assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a 30% maximum weighting per asset is enforced, ensuring diversification within the basket.

To prevent overexposure to dominant assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a 30% maximum weighting per asset is enforced, ensuring diversification within the basket. Expert Oversight: Jaltech’s cryptocurrency experts assess potential inclusions using proprietary qualitative and quantitative criteria, optimizing the portfolio for risk-adjusted returns. This disciplined approach ensured that the basket avoided exposure to assets like Luna and Ripple (XRP), the latter of which has been embroiled in an ongoing, high-profile legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission since 2020.

Chris McCormick & Jason Welz – Jaltech Fund Managers

Jaltech offers three hassle-free ways of accessing the cryptocurrency market, namely:

1) A diversified basket of 15 cryptocurrencies

2) Bitcoin-only

3) Ethereum-only

If you are interested in Jaltech’s cryptocurrency offerings, click here and complete the enquiry form, and a representative of Jaltech will be in touch.

Jaltech manages over R2 billion customer assets and investments and offers a full suite of cryptocurrency products, including regulated Crypto-backed Securities, Custody, and Trade Execution.

