Moschato Hive, Athens – The sweet spot for Golden Visa investors

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

Dreaming of a Mediterranean lifestyle with seamless European access? The Greek Golden Visa is one of Europe’s most compelling residency-by-investment programmes, offering permanent residency in exchange for a property investment starting at just €250,000.

The programme extends to three generations, allowing family members to benefit from Greece’s sun-soaked landscapes, rich culture, and growing property market. It also offers hassle-free travel across the Schengen Area for up to 90 days every 180 days—no additional visas are required.

With Greece’s real estate market showing exceptional growth last year, this is more than just a residency opportunity—it’s a smart investment in your future. Whether for lifestyle or enhanced European mobility, the Greek Golden Visa provides the gateway.

However, with recent regulation changes, choosing the right property for a Greek Golden Visa is more critical than ever. Not all investments qualify, and finding the most secure and high-potential opportunities requires expert insight.

Our team at Sable International recently returned from Athens, where we conducted on-the-ground research to pinpoint the best properties that meet the latest requirements – ensuring the investment is both compliant and rewarding.

The importance of on-the-ground due diligence

With experience in EU residency-by-investment programmes and offshore real estate, Sable International’s directors spent six days in Athens, meeting with developers, local property experts and legal professionals. Our goal was to:

Identify prime properties that meet golden visa requirements.

Ensure properties present strong long-term investment potential.

Conduct thorough due diligence on developers and projects.

Minimise investor risk by verifying permits and compliance.

Collaborate with established law firms to navigate the latest legislation.

After reviewing over 30 new property developments, we identified just one that meets our strict investment criteria – Moschato Hive.

Avoid costly pitfalls – invest safely in your Greek Golden Visa property

Many new developments in Greece have yet to secure the necessary conversion or change-of-use permits, putting investors at an elevated risk of financial loss and ineligibility for the Golden Visa programme.

Non-compliant properties are a growing concern, as some developers rush to market without meeting the strict legal requirements. This means one could unknowingly invest in a property that does not qualify for the Greek Golden Visa, leaving them stuck with an asset that fails to deliver the residency benefits they were promised.

That’s why working with a trusted and experienced company is essential. At Sable International, we specialise in identifying fully compliant, high-potential properties that meet all the legal criteria, ensuring the investment is safe and secure and delivers the residency benefits expected.

One standout opportunity is Moschato Hive, where all necessary conversion and change-of-use permits have already been secured. The development is currently under construction, with delivery in November of this year. This makes it one of the safest, most reliable choices for investors looking to get started with their Greek Golden Visa while minimising risk.

Key features of Moschato Hive

Located in the vibrant Moschato suburb of Athens, Moschato Hive is one of the first multi-amenity serviced apartment complexes in the city. The development will feature:

110 serviced apartments designed for modern urban living.

designed for modern urban living. Amenities include a co-working space, cinema room, lounge and fitness area.

a co-working space, cinema room, lounge and fitness area. A 10-year lease with an optional five-year extension at a guaranteed 4% gross yield , allowing for a completely hands-off investment.

, allowing for a completely hands-off investment. Well-connected district just 75 metres from the metro, providing seamless access to Athens’ key districts.

Why we chose this investment

After thorough evaluation, here’s why we believe Moschato Hive is currently the best investment for those looking to secure Greek residency through the Golden Visa programme:

Prime location – Positioned between the Acropolis and the Port of Piraeus, with excellent transport links. Proven developer – A track record of completed projects, with 30 more in the pipeline. Secure returns – A 4% guaranteed gross yield (estimated 3% net after tax). Fully permitted – The project has its residential conversion permit and is already under construction. Flexible payment structure – Investors can secure a unit with a 20% deposit, followed by 50% upon signing the notary contract and the remaining 30% over the construction period. Risk mitigation – Unlike many other projects, investors aren’t required to pay the full amount upfront on risk before work begins and before they can apply for their Golden visa Completion timeline – The development is set to be finished by Q4 2025, after which investors can submit their golden visa applications and secure their five-year residency permit.

A Golden Visa investment without unnecessary risk

With serviced apartments and high-quality amenities becoming increasingly popular in Athens, Moschato Hive offers both a solid investment opportunity and a reliable path to residency. Investors can benefit from a fully managed, long-term rental option while securing a Greek Golden Visa with reduced financial exposure.

Act fast – limited units available

With only 15 units remaining, demand for Moschato Hive is high. If you’re considering this investment, now is the time to act. Contact Sable International at [email protected] today to discuss how Moschato Hive can help you achieve your investment and residency goals.

Read also: