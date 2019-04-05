Sizing up SSEG: Can ordinary citizens beat Eskom at its own game? SA speaks

EDINBURGH — People in Europe take access to electricity for granted, with power cuts rare events – usually caused by extreme weather or an unusual fault. In South Africa, sitting in the dark for hours on end, or twiddling thumbs because equipment can’t be used, has become far too commonplace. State-owned utility Eskom is a monopoly and it has failed to keep the lights on. There are many reasons for this, but corruption, nepotism and incompetence are at the heart of the problems. For energy expert Chris Yelland, the electricity shortage can be alleviated by turning to Small Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG). His views have sparked a vigorous debate on BizNews. – Jackie Cameron

By Thulasizwe Sithole

Eskom outage outrage is at an all-time high as South Africans get set to go to the voting stations in May. This is because ongoing lengthy power cuts are a reminder of how the ANC has transformed into a corrupt beast, and this corruption has left state-owned entities like Eskom in trouble.

Solutions have been offered, including the suggestion to shelve plans to complete expensive power stations that are unlikely to be adequate to address long-term energy requirements, but Eskom is pressing ahead.

For Chris Yelland, an energy and engineering expert and publisher, the solution to the country’s electricity shortages lies in encouraging more people to get in on small-scale embedded generation (SSEG). This entails contributing to electricity supply from private premises. Yelland recently published a technical piece – The cheapest, fastest way to fix SA’s electricity crisis is in our backyards – on how the ANC is holding South Africa back from effectively harnessing SSEG.

One of the best-read and most widely shared pieces on BizNews, his ideas generated vigorous debate about how to fix Eskom.

Chris Reynolds was so impressed with Yelland’s insights he suggested that the writer should put himself forward for a job in Parliament.

“Chris Yelland for Minister of energy!!??

But no he’s far too competent.”

baasted_123 was among the first to comment, with his ideas resonating with many in the BizNews community.

“Incompetence is just one part of the issue. The real problem is that the ANC have used SOEs to artificially create jobs because they failed to do it naturally by growing the economy. This is why every single SOE is 100% overstaffed. Jobs for cronies.”

Don McArthur thought Yelland’s points were on point, too. “This is why the break up of Eksdom is essential,” he told BizNews visitors.



Gary94123 isn’t a Yelland fan. He reckons Yelland is barking up the wrong tree.



“This is nonsense. Ever heard of economies of scale ? To replicate retail power installation costs into every home is vastly uneconomic. A massive central nuclear build achieves economies of scale that can never be matched in the households. These people are economic illiterate.”

baasted_123 Gary94123 leapt to Yelland’s defence.

“This is actually not nonsense. It works in Europe and in UK.

If this can work in Europe where they have a fraction of sunlight through the year than what SA have, it will work even better in SA.”

mario weighed in, too, telling baasted_123: “Yes, It works but with massive state subsidies and it is all calculated into the electricity unit price. So, someone else is paying for the electricity, which is generated in that way, and, which is quite often not needed. Problem with industrial electricity is that it is impossible to accumulate it or to preserve it. Yes, photovoltaic panels or wind turbines are getting better and cheaper and they are a great solution for households, small business or farms, but they are pretty useless for the national grid. Solar and wind are only producing very unreliable electricity (during sunlight and when wind blows and they’re requiring constant backup). For the industrial electricity, unfortunately, there are no shortcuts.”

Glyn Morgan presented evidence to Gary94123 that SSEG can work and has many benefits.

“I have had a 3kW solar PV system for about 3 years. It has cut my bill by about 50%. As the costs go up my savings go up. And I can brew home brew beer on sunny days for free!”

Rob Manzoni is also an SSEG fan, and can see the benefits.

“1. If every building in the country had a solar PV array on its roof (belonging-to and installed by ESKOM), would this not supply more than enough daytime power for the country?

2. Every geyser used to have an ESKOM-controlled switch on the DB. Why is this no longer the rule? ESKOM could immediately; and at any time reduce the bulk of the power load at will; and prevent its shameful load-sh!tting… …but of course, this would negate all of its claimed reasons for their sh!tting us…”

Although many like the idea of SSEG, there are potential problems in the renewable energy sector that put people off the idea of embracing it.

Macafrican underscored incompetence as a drawback.

“Somebody needs to get control of the BS artists in the solar PV sales game. Most talk absolute nonsense whether ignorantly or deliberately.”

Witbooi agreed: “Somebody needs to get control of the BS artists in the solar PV sales game.” That’s my problem. Where can we get credible, expert guidance?

As did Geoff Coles, telling Macafrican •”I like your last sentence!”

