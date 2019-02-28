Morgan Stanley on how 5G is next telecoms gold rush

Indeed, 5G stands to revolutionise global mobile telecommunications. It will open an assortment of new use cases and markets, drive major changes in market structure and create a new paradigm for pricing. For telecoms in leading markets, such as China, the US, Korea and Japan, these themes will emerge as the main share-price drivers over the next decade – a good deal of which isn’t yet priced into valuations.

In a recent report from Morgan Stanley Research, a collection of the firm’s telecoms strategists move past the headlines and take a deep dive on the impact of 5G on telecoms and share prices. They estimate that the game-changing network could generate incremental annual revenue of $156bn from seven 5G use cases over the next decade – 40% of current mobile service revenue.

Although 5G will take longer to reach maturity than previous cycles, the technology will emerge as the most important value driver for the wireless industry over the next decade. Here are some key issues for the industry.