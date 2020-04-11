So what do you do differently, and miss the most, in lockdown?

The Covid-19 lockdown has compelled us to modify our daily routines and habits.

A combination of new work from home schedules, home-schooling, creative time, chore time and mental health check ins.

In our household: Our son has his twice a week Taekwondo class via Zoom, with 50 other students; My wife and I do a daily live exercise class via YouTube; The family have been on live safari drives via YouTube; my poker club met on Zoom and played via an app; and on Sunday we look forward to watching Andre Bocelli’s live streaming show in Milan.

There are a few others, but what I need the most… a barber.

If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday.