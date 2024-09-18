Netflix vs. DStv subscription: Price increase comparison

DStv Premium and Compact Plus prices have steadily increased over the past six years, with Compact Plus rising faster on average. Meanwhile, Netflix Premium has only had one price hike since 2018 but has seen a higher overall percentage increase than DStv Premium. DStv’s subscriber base has dropped significantly since Netflix entered the South African market. However, MultiChoice remains confident in its relevance, citing Showmax’s unique local content and integration with global streaming platforms.

By Myles Illidge

Netflix Premium’s price has increased more over the past six years than that of DStv Premium. This is despite Netflix only increasing its prices once in 2021, while MultiChoice increases its DStv prices annually.

However, the prices of DStv Compact Plus have, on average, increased faster since 2018.

DStv’s subscriber base, particularly its Premium subscribers, has seen noticeable declines since Netflix entered the South African market in 2016.

Between March 2015 and March 2016, DStv lost more than 250,000 Premium subscribers after peaking at 2.35 million Premium subscribers in March 2015.

This figure had dropped to 1.92 million by March 2018 — the last time it reported Premium subscribers separately.

It grouped DStv Premium subscribers with Compact Plus customers in its Premium segment in the years that followed.

However, it is possible to estimate subscriber numbers for each package using MultiChoice’s historical operational information and trends.

MyBroadband estimates that DStv’s Premium subscriber base in South Africa had dropped to roughly 600,000 subscribers by March 2024.

While the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has acknowledged the existential threat that international streaming platforms pose to South African broadcasters, MultiChoice is confident it will stay relevant.

“On-demand music and video online streaming services are seriously disrupting the industry globally,” the department said in its annual performance plan for 2024/25.

However, MultiChoice says its Showmax offering means it is well-positioned to deal with the threat.

“Showmax is designed for our markets and brings our subscribers the continent’s best and most-loved African stories,” MultiChoice said.

“It’s also the home of HBO online in Africa as well as a broad selection of award-winning and blockbuster international movies and series, with an ever-growing catalogue of exclusive Showmax Originals and the best kids shows, as well as live sport from SuperSport on our Showmax Pro package.”

It has also made it possible for its satellite TV subscribers to access streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ directly through their Explora Ultra decoder.

DStv’s satellite customers can access Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video using their Explora Ultra decoders

Price hike comparison

MyBroadband tracked DStv’s Premium and Compact Plus price increases from 2018 to 2024 and compared them to Netflix’s price hikes over the same period.

It should be noted that Netflix launched in 2016. However, until 2018, Netflix charged South African customers in dollars, meaning the monthly fee fluctuated with the exchange rate.

It started offering rand-denominated pricing in August 2018, with Netflix Standard priced at R139 per month and Premium at R169 per month.

The global streaming giant has only increased its South African prices once since 2018. The price hikes came in 2021 when Netflix Premium increased to R199 per month and Standard to R159 per month.

These represented 17.75% and 14.39% hikes, respectively.

Meanwhile, DStv has increased the pricing of its Premium package five times since 2018, while Compact Plus has seen six price increases over the same period.

Since 2018, DStv Premium’s price hikes have ranged from 1.21% to 5.69%, with an overall increase of 14.83%. This works out to an average of 2.47% each year.

Compact Plus’ price has risen by R110 since 2018, when it was R509 per month. Its average price increases are roughly 3.6% per year.

In comparison, Netflix’s Premium price has increased by 17.75% over the period, working out to an average of 2.95% each year. Netflix Standard has increased by 14.39% overall, or 2.4% annually on average.

The table below compares DStv Premium, and Compact Plus increases to Netflix Premium and Standard price hikes from 2018 to 2024. Percentage increases are shown in brackets.

Year DStv Premium Netflix Premium DStv Compact Plus Netflix Standard 2018 R809 R169 R509 R139 2019 R809 (0.00%) R169 (0.00%) R519 (1.96%) R139 (0.00%) 2020 R819 (1.24%) R169 (0.00%) R529 (1.93%) R139 (0.00%) 2021 R829 (1.22%) R199 (17.75%) R539 (1.90%) R159 (14.39%) 2022 R839 (1.21%) R199 (0.00%) R549 (1.86%) R159 (0.00%) 2023 R879 (4.77%) R199 (0,00%) R579 (5.46%) R159 (0.00%) 2024 R929 (5.69%) R199 (0.00%) R619 (6.91%) R159 (0.00%) Overall R120 (14.83%) R30 (17.75%) R110 (21.61%) R20 (14.39%) Average increase per year 2.47% 2.95% 3.60% 2.40%

