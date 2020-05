Covid-19 lockdown to level 3 – soon, school in June, SA faces ‘humanitarian crisis’; SA Express

As South Africa enters its 55th day in lockdown, government has announced plans to open schools in June, starting with grades 7 and 12. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says this includes independent and public ordinary schools in metropolitan areas. There are plans to provide social and mental support. And Health Department Acting Director General Anban Pillay says many parts of the country could move to alert level 3 of the lockdown as early as this week. Speaking to SAfm , Pillay says the hope is that “we would have some changes this week and that we would move to lower levels of restrictions in many parts of the country”. Rural areas have had a low Covid-19 infection rate, with Pillay adding: “Those areas can have more normal activities with less restrictions,” he said.