Faces of Covid-19: How the pandemic is hurting South Africans, in pictures

South Africa went into lockdown on March 26, with stringent measures put in place including staying at home, except for when obtaining essential services or products. From the onset, some of the regulations proved tough and were later labelled “contradictory and senseless”. While I understood why the lockdown had to be implemented and even extended, like many other South Africans, I worried about the economic aspect of it. Within the first few weeks, two of my friends lost their jobs. Another close friend had to “justify” why her current employer should keep her as opposed to another colleague doing the same job. Living in the heart of Johannesburg, it’s sad to see the many street beggars increasingly asking for help to feed themselves. A lot is being said about the need for government to find balance between saving lives, rescuing an ailing economy and ensuring that the livelihoods of its citizens are protected and I couldn’t agree more. In this new series, we look at the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on South Africans, through pictures. Please feel free to send yours to my email address [email protected]. – Lindiwe Molekoa

Covid-19: South Africa (in pictures)

South Africans plead with government to rethink Covid-19 booze ban

“Our winery is the livelihood of 149 families. Don’t let this change by allowing government’s ban on wine sales to stay in place. We also stand in solidarity with the hospitality industry and ask that you continue to support your local eateries in any way you can.”

“The impact of the alcohol ban will have an immense effect on the SA Wine industry’s staff and families. Stellenbosch Hills stand united with the tourism, hospitality and wine industry.” #savesawine #jobssavelives #LiftTheBanSA

“Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder with restaurants, tourism, accommodation, and our wine industry” #ProudlyStellenbosch #JobsSaveLives

“Warming up on Bree street with Family ⁦@GrubandVineCT making a noise” #jobssavelives

“Restaurants need to survive so we can continue to feed our families.” #JobsSaveLives

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya engages Leeuwfontein corridor farms farm owners on compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The programme is a response to the President’s declaration that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be deployed to various districts in the country to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. [Photo:GCIS]

Informal traders in Mamelodi preparing stock after the revision of the regulation [Photo: GCIS]

Empty streets during the lockdown [Photo: GCIS]

Food for the poor. Personal protective equipment for health workers. Grants for the newly laid off. All have been looted as South Africa warns that corruption ‘puts our lives at risk.’ By @AP on Twitter

“South Africa has been severely affected by #COVID19. It is currently the most affected country in Africa. To support govt’s response efforts—2,150 @RedcrossSa volunteers have been trained and engaged in a range of COVID19 response activities across #SouthAfrica.”

“This month @humanityfirstZA has started serving in #SouthAfrica“

“South Africa’s children are starving. Help @GiftoftheGivers cope with the demand during the lockdown by making a donation to help alleviate hunger.” Visit http://giftofthegivers.org/make-a-difference… or email [email protected]

Chinese embassy has donated supplies including 1,000 food parcels and 5,000 masks to less privileged families in Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa, amid #COVID-19 pandemic http://xhne.ws/Ar34Z

Help us document how Covid-19 is affecting South Africans. Please send your pictures to: [email protected]

