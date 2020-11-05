Prominent forensic investigator and crusader against corruption and injustice, Paul O’Sullivan, has released a scathing letter addressed to Dudu Myeni, the former chairperson of SAA. O’Sullivan is the man behind Forensics for Justice, an organisation dedicated to fighting illegal activity and eradicating corruption. In an interview with BizNews founder Alec Hogg (listen below), O’Sullivan described what his goal is: ‘To bring about a situation whereby there’s no need for organisations like us. When the criminal justice system is uncaptured, you’ll have good quality cops and prosecutors out there doing what I’m doing, instead of me doing their work for them.’ In his letter to Myeni, he states ‘not content with bringing a once proud airline to its knees, and helping your son’s father and father’s friends to bring Eskom to its knees, you and the father of your son, now waste the public’s time, with all your dishonesty at the Zondo Commission.’ Myeni’s conduct in court has made headlines recently, as she declined question after question in fear of incriminating herself. After incessant prodding from the prosecutor, Myeni let slip that she did not have a bachelor’s degree, something she listed on her CV. But it seems that Myeni has more to worry about, with O’Sullivan writing: ‘I am patient. I will wait and circle and take you all, one by one, until you are all in prison.’ – Jarryd Neves

You, Thalente and Thalente’s father (Zuma) are a total disgrace, as is clear from the dockets we opened against you. (See here and here)

Not content with bringing a once proud airline to its knees, and helping your son’s father and father’s friends to bring Eskom to its knees, you and the father of your son, now waste the public’s time, with all your dishonesty at the Zondo Commission.

Do you even know how many times today, you said:

‘May I not answer that question, in case I incriminate myself‘

In answer to your question Justice Zondo confirmed: ‘No, Ms Myeni, you are not on trial.’ He was missing a single word from the end of that: ‘Yet!’

I’ve been in constant communication with the NPA and DPCI over the last few weeks, concerning the above criminal cases that Forensics for Justice opened against you. The pot is nearing the boil!

Prison awaits you!

You, like the other crooks out there, made a big mistake when you thought you would ‘deal’ with me or ‘silence’ me.

Your fake charges failed and I will make sure you and all those that helped you propagate those fake charges – go to prison!

I am patient. I will wait and circle and take you all, one by one, until you are all in prison, or ruined financially in trying to stay out of prison.

If you survive prison, then I will make sure you and your accomplices will remain penniless for the rest of your lives.

You should have stayed as a teaching assistant at a nursery school, instead of stealing from SAA and messing up my Life Platinum Membership, which I warned you against back in 2014!

I remind you of what I said in November 2014:

My Lifetime Platinum Card I am writing to you now, because I believe my Lifetime Platinum Card is at risk. For your information, it took me seven years and a lot of money to get it. A lot of money to me, but not a lot to someone like you, that’s getting spoon-fed by tax-payers like me. I believe my Lifetime Platinum Card is at risk because you are driving a once fine airline into the ground. I will not allow that to continue. As a significant tax-payer, I believe I have a duty to stop what you are doing. I will rise to the challenge and will use all lawful means to stop you. The fight begins here, today. I am formally declaring you to be ‘on my radar screen’.

Also read:

(Visited 276 times, 276 visits today)