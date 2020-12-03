Zuma two-fingered salute to #StateCaptureinquiry: Zondo at wits’ end, approaches ConCourt

The Zondo commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, has filed an application at the Constitutional Court to have former president Jacob Zuma summonsed to testify in January and February next year.

The ex-statesman walked out of the commission shortly after filing a recusal against Judge Ray Zondo. While Zondo dismissed the application to recuse himself on the grounds of insufficient bias and evidence, the former president violated Zondo’s instruction to remain and testify.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane later said his client had done nothing wrong as they had notified the chairperson of their intention to leave.

In his application to the Constitutional Court, Mosala said it was imperative that Zuma appear. The former president has been implicated by 34 witnesses in dealings with state capture and the Guptas. Some witnesses have referred to taking orders from a top government official, known as number one, in an apparent reference to Zuma.

“This application has arisen because, though Mr Zuma attended the commission’s proceedings on the 16th, 17th and in the morning of November 19 2020, he left the proceedings of the commission without the chairperson’s permission on November 19 … in defiance of the summons issued to him,” said commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala in an affidavit.

According to Mosala, the ANC veteran must appear from January 18 to 22 and again from February 15 to 19.

Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said a charge had not yet been laid against Zuma for walking out of the commission. Stemela said the commission would bring charges against him after its application to the Constitutional Court to force him to appear at the Zondo commission.

Meanwhile, MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe has threatened civil unrest should Zuma be arrested. The long time ally of the former statesman has defended him fiercely, sometimes taking on his detractors. In addition he said his advice stems from his experience in security.

“We respect the Zondo Commission and DCJ Zondo and we said we want to request that DCJ Zondo withdraw that letter that lays charges against [former] president Jacob Zuma.

“In the event that Jacob Zuma is arrested, there is a high risk of civil unrest that will happen which would be unable for the government to control.”

