The Great Reset: In defence of open minds – Sue Michael Guthrie

BizNews welcomes opinions and letters from community members. In this contribution, Sue Michael Guthrie responds to a recent article by former judge Rex van Schalkwyk on The Great Reset document recently issued by the World Economic Forum. As my colleague Claire Badenhorst reported, ‘The Great Reset’ has sparked fears that global leaders will use the Covid-19 pandemic to introduce sinister socialist and environmental policies. Here’s Guthrie’s take on the matter. – Editor

In defence of open minds

By Sue Michael Guthrie*

The recent article about WEF’s ‘Great Reset” written by Rex van Schalkwyk and published by BizNews was surprising. Clearly Mr van Schalkwyk is entitled to his opinion and I would appreciate the opportunity to express my humble response, after all, Mr van Schalkwyk himself describes me as but one of “pieces on the board with no purpose other than to suffer an inevitable fate at the hands of a self-appointed elect.”

The logo for the World Economic Forum states clearly that it is “committed to improving the state of the world”. The Great Reset document issued by the organisation makes interesting reading to this end. The only references to robots replacing humans is mentioned under technology, specifically referencing chatbot’s utilised for Covid-19 screening purposes in the United Kingdom. In the same country, smart technology wristbands in care homes effectively curbed the spread of the infection. Technology is here to stay, and the World Economic Forum is hoping to harness it to improve the world. Elon Musk is notable for repeatedly requesting Global leaders consult on legislation for artificial intelligence and who better than WEF to assist in brainstorming this?

The Great Reset brief also calls for sustainable food supply, whilst protecting the environment, redesigning social contracts, skills and jobs. There are suggestions to involve the unemployed in restoring coral reefs and mangroves, thus improving the climate and reviving tourism. Ideas, such as young gamers using a video game called NeMo-Net to assist NASA in identifying and classifying the world’s coral reefs. Moreover, the brief calls for more human rights, not less. Nowhere in the document is it suggested nations who exceed stipulated populations will starve. WEF’s ideals and discussions are not based on aged communistic ideology. Rather, they are sourced carefully and considered in long-term consultation with the experts in each of their relevant fields and understanding of multiple doctorates and theses from top universities around the world.

Undeniably, the world is in crises. More American citizens have died from Covid-19 than US soldiers during the Vietnam war, a war that started in 1954 and ended in 1975. Covid-19 started late November 2019 half a world away from America. A global disease calls for a global solution.

Prof Klaus Schwab has no need to rule the world. His personal finances allow him the great privilege of enabling his organisation to leave the world a better place than he found it. How? By harnessing the greatest minds around the world, then offering to share information with the world via influential leaders. The information is there for the taking, for free. Doubters need only log in to the website and do some serious in-depth reading.

Bill Gates, the Rockefellers and Henry Kissinger are absolutely correct and most clear-thinking people agree with them, the world is over-populated but the notion that a compulsory vaccination is part of a conspiracy to depopulate it is absurd. The vaccination is to prevent deaths, not increase them. Likewise, the idea that chipping people is on the cards is ludicrous. People are already chipped, and pay for the privilege, every time they use their cell phones.

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Sue Guthrie is a published children’s author through Pearson Education. She earned a BA Language and Literature from UNISA in 2014 and currently contributes regular opinion, lifestyle and travel reviews to the online magazine, SAnsnewsfeed.com as Suzie Michael. Additionally, she produces financial services articles for LinkedIn and works at a financial services company. Sue Guthrie is an activist, a feminist and a passionate South African.

