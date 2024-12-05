Rob Hersov: The Greenie net zero scam

Rob Hersov challenges the mainstream climate change narrative, dismissing CO2’s vilification and emphasizing historical climate cycles, thriving polar bears, and the flawed logic of net zero policies. Expect a fiery, contrarian take!

By Rob Hersov

Ah, the warming world. The flaming ball of doom perpetually broadcast by Hollywood, Greta’s social media pages, and the ever-chipper IPCC press releases. Let’s take a moment, breathe some beautiful CO2-rich air (your plants will thank you), and dissect why this so-called “global warming” phenomenon and leftist demand for NetZero is, as Patrick Moore might say, “a complete load of codswallop.”

The Science of “Fearology”

First, let’s address the doomsday playbook. Scientists, backed by politicians with more grants than common sense, scream, “The end is nigh!” Why? Because fear sells. Whether it’s witches in the Middle Ages or SUVs today, humanity thrives on feeling guilty about existing. Do you know what’s more toxic than CO2? The nonsense correlation that carbon dioxide is a harbinger of the apocalypse, pushed by leftist mainstream media. Correlation, dear friends, is not causation. Just because ice cream sales increase with shark attacks doesn’t mean Ben & Jerry’s is lurking in the deep with a harpoon. It is hot in the summer, so more people swim. Same with CO2—there’s a whole heap of natural cycles at play, like the Earth being, you know, a dynamic system.

The CO2 Bogeyman

And carbon dioxide—the so-called villain? This gas is life’s bread and butter. Plants inhale it, transform it into oxygen, and then politely exhale the air we breathe. More CO2 means more greenery. According to NASA, the Earth is greener today than it was decades ago. Funny how we don’t see that titbit plastered across the Greta-grovelling BBC. “Rising CO2 will kill us all!” scream the activists. Sure, let’s ignore the fact that plants thrived when CO2 levels were much higher -thousands of parts per million higher, in fact. In contrast, today’s 400 ppm is a starvation diet for flora. The real emergency? The green folks cutting down on fertilizers, denying our crops the nutrients they need while blaming imaginary sea-level tsunamis.

Polar Bears and Their “Hunger Games”

Oh, the poor polar bears! Those cuddly predators that could—and would—eat you without a second thought. We’re told their icy kingdom is melting, driving them to cannibalism and “inbreeding” (whatever that means in polar bear lingo). Let’s skip the sob story and check the stats: polar bear populations have increased fivefold since the 1970s thanks to hunting restrictions. They’re not starving; they’re thriving. The truth is simple: ice melts and refreezes. Has anyone checked the Antarctic lately? It’s still wearing its icy coat quite snugly, despite the dramatic polar bear Netflix specials. And I am going there later this month with Ultima Expeditions so expect an icily accurate report from me.

Sea Levels: Hire the Dutch

Speaking of melting ice caps, cue the coastal apocalypse drama. “Cities will drown! Your beach house will vanish!” they cry. Well, here’s a revolutionary idea—build dikes. The Dutch have been doing this for centuries, and spoiler alert: Amsterdam isn’t Atlantis. The Earth’s sea levels have been rising and falling since the dawn of time. Roman docks once miles inland prove it was higher 2,000 years ago. Humanity has adjusted, and we’ll adjust again. Meanwhile, Obama, who my wife says “looked Presidential” on TV (and won a Nobel Peace Prize, can anyone remember why?) the ultimate climate crusader, has no issue buying beachfront mansions. If he’s not worried, why should we be?

Why the Earth Isn’t Boiling

The Earth warms and cools in cycles. Remember the Roman Warm Period or the Medieval Warm Period? Back then, they were sipping wine in Greenland and growing wheat in the UK while complaining about slightly too much sunshine. Newsflash: this isn’t new. Temperature fluctuations have been ongoing for 2.6 million years during the Pleistocene Ice Age cycles. We’re in an interglacial period now—a temporary warm reprieve. The Earth isn’t overheating; it’s just stretching its legs between icy marathons.

Renewable Energy: The False Messiah

Finally, let’s address the climate cult’s obsession with renewables. Windmills and solar panels, they say, will save us all. Except when they don’t. Germany, the supposed renewable poster child, emits double the CO2 per capita compared to nuclear-powered France. Nuclear energy could decimate fossil fuel use tomorrow. But no, it’s “scary,” so let’s stick with unreliable wind turbines that need fossil fuel backups. Genius.

Conclusion: More Questions Than Answers

The global warming narrative is built on half-truths and hyperbole. And is being pushed by cultural Marxists using useful idiots (the Green Parties worldwide and their ilk). Yes, climate changes—it always has and always will. Are humans responsible? Debatable. Is CO2 the devil? Hardly. What we really need is an honest conversation grounded in data, not drama. Until then, let’s enjoy the rising CO2 levels, plant some trees, and remind the world that science thrives on questioning—not fearmongering. And for the record, if Greta wants to sail across the Atlantic in her wind-powered dinghy, she’s welcome to. Just don’t expect me to follow her lead.

Now, who’s up for a Braai? After all, that’s what the Earth has been doing for billions of years—grilling boeries and sosaties away, one glorious cycle at a time.

