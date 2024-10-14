Answers to BizNews brainteaser 14 October

Here are the correct answers to the quiz:
- What was a key concern for investors regarding China’s recent stimulus plan?
B) Insufficient new incentives to boost consumption BizNews.com
- What sector did China’s Finance Ministry hint at providing more support for in its recent briefing?
B) Property BizNews.com
- What warning did SARS issue to cryptocurrency traders in October 2024?
B) A crackdown on undeclared profits BizNews.com
- What challenge did Afrimat face in its half-year results to August 2024?
B) A perfect storm of negative factors affecting profits BizNews.com
- Which political figure discussed the DA’s strategy in Tshwane on BizNews?
B) Helen Zille BizNews.com
- Who is Anchor Capital founder that shared thoughts on Afrimat’s future growth?
A) Peter Armitage BizNews.com
- Which investment theme was highlighted by Cornelius Zeeman from Fairtree Investment on the BizNews Briefing?
B) The potential of SA Inc. shares BizNews.com
- What major international event affected Tesla’s stock price recently?
A) Cybercab reveal BizNews.com
- What criticism did Herman Mashaba make about the DA’s negotiation style?
B) Negotiating like SA is a one-party state BizNews.com
- What industry was targeted by a $2.9 billion Ponzi scheme uncovered in South Africa?
C) Financial investments BizNews.com
- Which economic figure recently passed away, leading to widespread plaudits?
B) Tito Mboweni BizNews.com
- What reaction did the market have to China’s recent stimulus measures?
B) Disappointed BizNews.com
- What financial product did local governments in China get approval to issue for housing?
B) Special bonds BizNews.com
- Which entity warned Lesufi for alleged corruption facilitation?
A) AfriForum Private Prosecution BizNews.com
- Which CEO discussed a tough turnaround at Mantengu Mining?
B) Mike Miller BizNews.com
- What sector did Tesla’s stock plummet following a vague reveal?
B) Robotaxi BizNews.com
- Which country’s Finance Ministry disappointed investors with its stimulus briefing?
B) China BizNews.com
- What was the unexpected consequence of China’s economic measures on sovereign bonds?
B) Yields dropped slightly BizNews.com
- What is Alec Hogg’s view of Tito Mboweni’s legacy?
C) Economic pragmatism and friendship BizNews.com
- What concern was highlighted in a recent BizNews article about Johannesburg?
B) Johannesburg’s potential descent into a Kinshasa-like state BizNews.com