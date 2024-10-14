Answers to BizNews brainteaser 14 October

by

Here are the correct answers to the quiz:

  1. What was a key concern for investors regarding China’s recent stimulus plan?
    B) Insufficient new incentives to boost consumption
  2. What sector did China’s Finance Ministry hint at providing more support for in its recent briefing?
    B) Property
  3. What warning did SARS issue to cryptocurrency traders in October 2024?
    B) A crackdown on undeclared profits
  4. What challenge did Afrimat face in its half-year results to August 2024?
    B) A perfect storm of negative factors affecting profits
  5. Which political figure discussed the DA’s strategy in Tshwane on BizNews?
    B) Helen Zille
  6. Who is Anchor Capital founder that shared thoughts on Afrimat’s future growth?
    A) Peter Armitage
  7. Which investment theme was highlighted by Cornelius Zeeman from Fairtree Investment on the BizNews Briefing?
    B) The potential of SA Inc. shares
  8. What major international event affected Tesla’s stock price recently?
    A) Cybercab reveal
  9. What criticism did Herman Mashaba make about the DA’s negotiation style?
    B) Negotiating like SA is a one-party state
  10. What industry was targeted by a $2.9 billion Ponzi scheme uncovered in South Africa?
    C) Financial investments
  11. Which economic figure recently passed away, leading to widespread plaudits?
    B) Tito Mboweni
  12. What reaction did the market have to China’s recent stimulus measures?
    B) Disappointed
  13. What financial product did local governments in China get approval to issue for housing?
    B) Special bonds
  14. Which entity warned Lesufi for alleged corruption facilitation?
    A) AfriForum Private Prosecution
  15. Which CEO discussed a tough turnaround at Mantengu Mining?
    B) Mike Miller
  16. What sector did Tesla’s stock plummet following a vague reveal?
    B) Robotaxi
  17. Which country’s Finance Ministry disappointed investors with its stimulus briefing?
    B) China
  18. What was the unexpected consequence of China’s economic measures on sovereign bonds?
    B) Yields dropped slightly
  19. What is Alec Hogg’s view of Tito Mboweni’s legacy?
    C) Economic pragmatism and friendship
  20. What concern was highlighted in a recent BizNews article about Johannesburg?
    B) Johannesburg's potential descent into a Kinshasa-like state

