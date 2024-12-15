Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 15 December 2024

Answers
- Valet
- b) – $28m – the highest price ever paid for an item of film memorabilia.
- Curling
- a) – a 24-year regime which collapsed in 24 hours. His father, from whom he inherited the presidency in July of 2000, had been in power since 1971.
- Three – Beyoncé.
- b) – a marine mammal.
- Joe Rogan whose followers (estimated at 14.5 million) are termed the ‘manosphere’ (young male social media stars who consider today’s society as too woke and feminized). Rogan’s three-hour interview with Donald Trump just before the election is considered to have had a significant effect on the outcome.
- Charlemagne
- Henrik Ibsen – Norwegian
- Sanguine, Choleric, Melancholic, Phlegmatic. First proposed by Hippocrates, he linked the four temperaments to a predominance of bodily fluids (which he termed humours) that he associated with the four temperaments as follows: Blood – cheer and courage (Sanguine); Phlegm – apathy (Phlegmatic); Yellow bile – anger (Choleric); Black bile – representing melancholy.
- Kakistocracy – which means rule by the worst. Interestingly, Darren Simpson, a radio jock in Cape Town, pre-empted The Economist on this one by several months. Earlier this year, he discovered the word and it featured on his show as an apt description of the South African government.
- Nancy Reagan
- City Slickers
- a) – 18. Gary Kasparov, at 22, was the previous youngest-ever champion when he won in 1985.
- Xylophone – although the marimba has a much lower range.
- Henry Shrapnel – he first demonstrated his invention in 1787. His surname has been used for fragmentation effects ever since.
- False – the only countries with this are Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, Montenegro and Slovenia.
- a) – a politician that puts his/her interests above the electorate.
- Jordan – the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
- Black Monday (also known as Black Tuesday due to time differences around the world) – a global stock market crash where worldwide losses were estimated at $ 1.71 trillion.