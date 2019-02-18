From last year’s ridiculous to the sublime for Budget 2019

Arrived to a Cape Town in all her summer magnificence yesterday, ahead of Wednesday’s annual National Budget speech. And reflected on what a difference 12 months can make. A year ago, I bit my cheek during the 11am “lock up” press conference. This time it’s shaping up as a highlight of the year.

At Budget 2018, the departed and unlamented Malusi Gigaba kept deadline-fighting journos waiting for ages. Then flanked by odious former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, he proceeded to mouth platitudes that served only to amplify his ignorance of the subject matter. Respected SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago was also on the podium. But he didn’t get a word in. Not one.

If ever there I experienced a case of someone having no clue about not knowing what he doesn’t know, Gigaba was it. This year will be very different. Outside of a well publicised aversion for early mornings, Cyril Ramaphosa’s finmin Tito Mboweni hasn’t put a foot wrong. And I’m betting he’ll be on top form come Wednesday.

