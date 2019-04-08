Ramaphosa’s skin in the game a boon for train commuters

I’ve just opened Nassim Taleb’s latest book, Skin in the Game, a gift from a good friend who knows me well. Taleb, a Lebanese American whom I was privileged to first meet a dozen years back, is one of the great thinkers of our age. His masterful Fooled By Randomness is still my first book recommended to fellow knowledge seekers.

Although I’ve only devoured a few chapters of the new book, it’s theme is already apparent: only when human beings are directly and physically exposed, do we really take notice. For Taleb, the most despised of our species are “interventionistas” – those worthies whose change-invoking interventions, effected from remote air conditioned comfort, are taken without them carrying any personal risk to consequences.

A reminder of the power of having “skin in the game” came over the weekend in an email from the presidency telling us Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the SA’s Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) on Tuesday. This visit, the note added, is the result of recent train trip where Ramaphosa had “personal experience of commuter frustration and technical problems.” Ramaphosa’s vote-catching train journey between two Pretoria stations, planned for 45 minutes, stretched to three hours because of a train breakdown.

Getting Number One directly exposed to the kind of everyday ordeal his constituents face – especially with a critical election looming – provides Taleb’s required skin in the game. With the personal consequences provided by a looming election, the episode is ensuring Ramaphosa focuses on the impact of corruption and incompetent management of state infrastructure, an area where PRASA is in a league of its own. Hopefully such attention continues long after May 8.

