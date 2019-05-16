Water Affairs betrayal hits Makhanda

CAPE TOWN — In my reporting career I’ve noticed a strong tendency by national, provincial and local governments to claim credit for the achievements of sterling NGOs without whom millions more South Africans would endure far greater hardship. This story is slightly different, but the bureaucrats comes hellishly close in what appears to be blatant cynicism and/or cronyism. Granted, the Department of Water and Sanitation, did credit South Africa’s only home-grown relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, with resolving and quantifying Makhanda’s water crisis, after pleading for help. But instead of paying the millions owed for the work done, (and which the DWS woefully underestimated), they directed their millions in national disaster funds to Makhanda businesses. In other words, Gift of the Givers spent R15m in drilling boreholes and trucking in water, only to see their faithfully promised recompense flow elsewhere. The DWS then sank to the bottom of the cesspit, demanding that the relief organisation move their water trucks out because, “there’s no water crisis here”. Gift of the Givers withdrew on principle; lock stock and water barrel. It’s a parody of arcane bureaucracy which, in the absence of a cogent explanation, is best described as execrable. No amount of hi-jacked water can sanitise that. – Chris Bateman

Gift Of The Givers media statement:

“We have been inundated by calls from the media to confirm if we are withdrawing from Makhanda. The answer is “Yes”. There has been no disagreement with the Makhanda Municipality, they have been excellent. The municipality, university, the multicultural community, political parties, SAPS, B&B establishments, learners, tourists and students gave us the most memorable reception that anyone could ever have dreamt of.