Amazing sporting day exposes hidden value in MultiChoice shares

On my Rational Radio show three weeks ago, Allan Gray director Duncan Artus told us why he was such a big fan of MultiChoice shares. After yesterday’s amazing sporting fare, Artus is likely to be joined by a host of fellow supporters for a stock that traded at a bargain R95 in March (now R135) soon after being unbundled from Naspers.

Although MultiChoice offers dozens of channels, its gold lies in live sport. Because of its geographic location and local market dominance, the sport available on its DSTV is comfortably the best you’ll find anywhere on earth. For instance, three channels share the rights to the top events in the UK. In Africa, MultiChoice has lock on all of them.

So, our DSTV subscription ensured we got to watch two historic events yesterday – the first Wimbledon men’s final with a 13-12 fifth set result; and the dramatic “super over” in the cricket world cup final. Any sports fan with a subscription will surely feel they got a whole year’s value yesterday. I certainly did.