What if the Watsons are actually telling the truth?

I’ve been taking quite a bit of abuse on social media lately. In an area infected with clones of Gupta bots and Bell Pottinger wannabe’s, that’s not unusual. But this time, some attackers include people I actually know. Or thought I did. And the simple reason for their ire is because Biznews has aired the other side of the Bosasa/Watson saga.

Am expecting more of the same after yesterday’s riveting Rational Radio interview with Jared Watson, nephew of the late Gavin. A chartered accountant, Jared told us he spent much of the past few months helping prepare a 400-page submission for the confidential SARS Inquiry. Gavin was due to hand it over when appearing yesterday.

Jared told us the Watsons, a close family, spent Sunday celebrating his daughter’s birthday. Gavin, who leaves a wife of 38 years, three children and four grandchildren, was in good spirits when he left that evening. Jared says his uncle was looking forward to the week, and especially submitting the report they had worked so hard on.

As if on cue, just ahead of our interview yesterday morning, reports circulated online quoting an unnamed “SARS Inquiry source” claiming Watson had siphoned R500m into a Guernsey Trust. Apart from repeating scuttlebutt, the reporter never bothered to ask the other side. Despite their protests of innocence, the Watsons have been tried and convicted on the word of an admitted felon. Quite an indictment on my craft.

