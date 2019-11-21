Bosasa assets not being auctioned off – court orders attached

In many cases involving corruption there are claims and counterclaims, as there is in the case of Bosasa, the company that former Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi, who turned state witness has accused of having a corruption production line. In his testimony to the Zondo Commission, Agrizzi named 38 people including senior cabinet ministers who he said were in the pockets of Bosasa. Family members close to Gavin Watson have denied Agrizzi’s claims and his nephew Jared has been working since his uncle’s death in a car accident, to try to clear his name. Yesterday news outlets were carrying the story that Park Village Auctions would be putting Bosasa assets under the hammer from the 4-6 December. It follows an advertisement on the website of liquidators Sechaba Trust, that announced that the assets of Bosasa will go under the hammer and that it included a copper plant, Gavin Watson’s BMW X5 and many other items. But Jared Watson, who is the executor of Gavin Watson’s estate, said there is no auction and the announcement by the auctioneers is based on false information. – Linda van Tilburg

Response from Jared Watson

For information purposes there is absolutely no auction occurring regarding Bosasa/African Globals assets in December.

This is merely false information being spread most likely by Cloete Murray, who has no authority to bring an auction.

Please find attached the 2 court orders which stipulates what is required to sell any assets of Bosasa.

In court order 1, you will see in paragraph 6 that no assets can be sold by the liquidators without the consent of the directors of the company, and no such consent has been given.

In fact, to the best of my knowledge Cloete Murray does not even have consent of the other provisional liquidators, something he would require even if the directors of Bosasa consented. Which as i have said, they have not consented.

If you then look at court order 2, in paragraph 3 you will see, that when the extension of powers of the liquidators was granted the court instructed that no assets of the Bosasa companies could be sold without having consulted the directors, and receiving their express consent, of African Global Holdings, African Global Operations, as well as whatever subsidiary owns the asset.

None of these consents have been given.

I suspect as Cloete Murray has no educational background in law or accounting, he may not understand this, however it is the legal reality.

Lastly if you even go to the website of the auctioneers they themselves have not advertised the auction, as they are aware that Cloete Murray has no locus standi to give instruction to them. Only Cloete himself on his own company’s website has advertised this nonsense in an attempt to get his name in the media again.



