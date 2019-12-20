Wonderful Xmas gift to the nation from Paul O’Sullivan and friends 

Enjoyed news yesterday from ace forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan which will make the Load Shedding aggravation a tad easier to bear. Thanks to Forensics For Justice’s sleuthing, help from ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and the State’s “brilliant” Special Investigating Unit, a crooked tenderpreneur and accomplices were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Cynics may dismiss this as just one of too many. But for rational minds, it’s a breakthrough proving SA is now set fair. These miscreants hired the best legal counsel money could buy, deploying them to intimidate and even try to get O’Sullivan arrested. Yet SA’s system was once again equal to that stress test. Emphasising that in our Constitutional Democracy, there is absolutely nothing more powerful than the truth.

That’s the message we should all take with us during this season of peace and goodwill as we reflect on the nation and its future. Knowing that despite challenges and setbacks in the past year, our Beloved Country is progressing. It has emerging from a dark period with its key institutions stronger than ever. And its law enforcers emboldened by some notable victories.

I’ll be joining the national switch-off for the next fortnight, so will be taking a break from the Daily Insider (and everything else to do with work). On behalf of the team at Biznews, who’ll be keeping the site rolling throughout the holidays, our sincere appreciation for your support and encouragement during 2019. And our warmest wishes to you and yours over the festive season. We look forward to being of even greater service in 2020.