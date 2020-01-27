Two SA pockets of excellence, three secrets of business success

As my former colleague Bruce Whitfield’s now viral “shot-in-Davos” interview of CNN’s caustic Richard Quest suggests, there’s much room for improvement in South African politics. But while the nation shakes its collective head at Quest’s rant, we should also not forget this country possesses some undeniable pockets of excellence.

I was exposed to a couple of them last week. First at Monte’s Casino’s Teatro where the local cast delivered a world class rendition of the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show. And then on Saturday night, a live viewing of the amazing Ndlovu Youth Choir, those kids from rural Limpopo who captured our hearts while progressing to September’s final of America’s Got Talent.

The choir’s performance was the cherry on top of a memorable evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of WBHO, SA’s blue chip construction company. The event was organised by outgoing chairman Mike Wylie (70), a suitable swansong after 46 years at the company, the last 18 as its CEO and then chairman.

In the half century since it was founded, WBHO has grown from start-up into far and away SA’s leading construction company. It also has substantial operations in Australia and the UK – and is JSE’s most empowered company with Level 1 accreditation. The secret of its success: teamwork, succession planning and sweating the small stuff.