Our childhood TB vaccination may be unwitting protection for SA in Covid-19 war

In what is definitely the best Covid-19 news yet for South Africa, a universal vaccination against tuberculosis, called BCG, that’s been applied here since 1940 may have unwittingly provided protection against the killer virus.

Research by an assistant professor and his students at the NY Institute of Technology found mortality rates are up to 100 times higher in countries like Italy, the US and Netherlands, where the BCG vaccine was never used. I spoke to Dr Gonzalo Otazu last night – an edited clip headlines today’s Inside Covid-19 podcast which you can access here.

More good news is that after last week’s successful Hogg With Henley webinar, there’s another one on Wednesday. It starts at 7pm and focuses on the business side of the lockdown. My guests are author and practical leadership trainer Tracey Swanepoel and Henley SA Dean Jon Foster-Pedley.

This interactive webinar promises to help answer many of the difficult questions business leaders face and best of all, you can join from the comfort of your own home. There’s no fee to attend, but you must register beforehand. To do so, please click here.