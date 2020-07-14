SA’s Soviet-style Command Council persists in boosting criminal enterprises

More than 30 years ago when the hated Berlin Wall was dismantled, American political scientist Francis Fukuyama famously declared this to be “the end of history”. Democracy, freedom, tolerance and the open society had won. No longer would homo sapiens tolerate a governance system of corrupt authoritarianism where attempting to leave required risking their lives.

Unfortunately, our species suffers from the malady of a poor collective memory. Those 140 people who died climbing the old East German side of Berlin’s Wall are immortalised in a memorial. Its true message, though, is supposed be a reminder of the thousands who perished trying to escape Soviet rule. So the rest of us can do what is required to avoid a repeat.

That is a reminder which cannot be repeated often enough. Over the past four months, we have had reason to be grateful that South Africa is a constitutional democracy. Because during this coronavirus pandemic, there have been far too many examples of SA’s political leadership reverting to its beloved authoritarian type. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

From BizNews interviews with eager to co-operate taverners and bean-spilling former cigarette smugglers, there’s compelling evidence of how lockdown regulations are boosting criminal enterprises. Yet SA’s Soviet Style Command Council persists. Unintended consequences or something more sinister? That we’re even asking such questions in a democracy means something has gone awry. Badly.

