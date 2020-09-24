LISTEN! 10 of the best – from Clem Sunter to Magnus Heystek

It’s been a busy month for us here at BizNews, with the launch of three new products. A weekly BizNews Digest is aimed at giving you all the main stories in one easy-to-download PDF format and Inside Investing podcast highlights our top money-focused interviews. Perhaps best of all is The Alec Hogg Show, which features in-depth interviews with some of South Africa’s most fascinating people.

Guests this month include: Paul O’Sullivan, ace corruption-buster; Nick Hudson, who has exposed the flaws in Covid-19 models; young restaurant entrepreneur Tasha Sideris; foxy futurist Clem Sunter; Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka; and, Leon Louw, the Marxist-turned-Free Marketeer.

The Alec Hogg Show – Paul O’Sullivan: From Angela’s Ashes to Crimefighter Extraordinaire. Ep 1

In the inaugural episode of the Alec Hogg Show, the Biznews founder engages with Paul O’Sullivan, nemesis of the corrupt. In this half hour, O’Sullivan opens up about his Irish childhood that sounds a lot like that in Frank McCourt’s classic Angela’s Ashes to the reason why he has channelled the fruits of a successful business career into bringing the powerful to society’s heel.

The Alec Hogg Show: Meet Nick Hudson of PANDA – actuary, philosopher, disrupter. Ep 2.

South Africa possesses many extraordinary people few of us ever hear about until they get pushed into the spotlight by unusual circumstances. Like the Covid-19 pandemic which was grabbed as an opportunity by politicians to stir up fears enabling them to wield unfettered power. We get to hear what makes PANDA co-ordinator Nick Hudson tick. Riveting.

The Alec Hogg Show: Tasha’s story – in conversation with founder of a growing global empire. Ep 3

In this biographical podcast, we get a unique insight into an OCD workaholic who has already surpassed the achievements of her successful restauranteur father. After reaching her targets in SA and UAE, she is about to introduce Tasha’s into new geographies, including the UK and Australia.

The Alec Hogg Show: Meet Clem Sunter – the ultimate fox. Ep 4

Like other guests on this show, Clem was selected on the basis that if his story were captured in book form, it would likely be a bestseller. The only surprise is why South Africa’s most famous futurist hasn’t written that autobiography already. Clem Sunter is a prodigious written, having written 17 books, the most recent of which refer to how we can all learn from foxes in this world of warp speed change.

The Alec Hogg Show: Meet Magda Wierzycka, an entrepreneurial role model for all South Africans

This episode features Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka, a visionary financial services entrepreneur whose story is an inspiration for all. A rags to riches story of penury in Poland when the country was a vassal to the Soviet Union, to a role model for anyone possessing the grit and determination to overcome the odds. Today Magda is living her dream – but in her words, getting there “hasn’t been a picnic.”

Leon Louw is a Marxist-turned-Free Marketeer who emerged from a conservative Afrikaner background to embrace communism before having his views reversed by a street vendor in her 70s. For almost half a century Louw has provided a clear voice of rationality in a country where economic policies have been shaped by political rather than wealth creating agendas.

My Octopus Teacher, a breathtaking South African Netflix success built on teamwork – film maker

What’s it like working with an octopus underwater? Craig Foster spoke to BizNews shortly after the release of his film about his relationship with one of this super-intelligent species, on Netflix and said he was still in ‘shock’ that the film had been seen by so many people.

BizNews Finance Friday webinar: Prescribed assets and your retirement savings

What are prescribed assets? How can you plan ahead for retirement? Among the experts answering your questions are: Dawn Ridler, an independent financial advisor, and Hermann Pretorius of the IRR, explains why a dry-sounding government policy on pension investments has hit the mainstream.

BizNews Finance Friday webinar: Make the most of your money

Award-winning financial advisor Magnus Heystek of Brenthurst Wealth Management and stock market trading expert Brett Duncan of the Standard Bank group answer your personal finance and trading questions.

Covid Alert SA app: How it works, why it won’t steal your personal information – experts explain

As South Africa embraces a new normal under level 1 of lockdown, citizens are urged to download the Covid Alert SA app so that another strict lockdown can be avoided. Listen in to hear from a wide range of experts on how the app works and why you need not fear your privacy being compromised.

