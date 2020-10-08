Rational minds call on governments to stop lockdowns

Scientists including South African Dr Michael Levitt – who received the Nobel for chemistry in 2013 for developing methods to calculate the courses of chemical reactions – have added their signatures to a petition asking governments to rethink Covid-19 lockdowns.

As my colleague Jarryd Neves reports, the Great Barrington Declaration highlights that regulations are ‘producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health’. These include ‘lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health leading to greater excess mortality in years to come’.

Some of the brightest minds in South African business have Tweeted their support for the Declaration, including Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka and Nick Hudson, of Covid-19 thinktank PANDA. This comes as trade union group Cosatu staged a strike to call on government to fix the economy – a message, if not the means, that resonates with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

