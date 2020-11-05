Our bank accounts reveal SA consumers are getting back into shape

A large bank has produced figures suggesting that SA is in better shape than we think. Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt, FNB executive responsible for data analytics, has shared analysis of income flowing in and out of consumer bank accounts. He shows that the economic contraction was ‘massive’ but the country is recovering.

Dr Nieuwoudt’s graphs serve as a reminder that the strict Covid-19 lockdown, not the spread of the virus, caused deep financial pain. Hardest hit were lowest income earners, as you might expect, though wealthier individuals have not seen a return to pre-Covid cashflow – because many are employers. What has helped grow consumer spending is that SA has a large army of well-paid public servants.

Also interesting is that, as is the case in Europe, South Africans have been saving hard this year, with the uncertainty of the government response to the pandemic making them fearful about the future. And, many are taking advantage of very low interest rates to get into the property market – with, says a leading estate agency group, first-time buyers fuelling the busiest October for sales in six years. More on those stories, on BizNews Radio and BizNews.com

