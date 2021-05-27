Zweli Mkhize responds to media frenzy calling for his head

Secondly the investigators have found that an amount of some R37 million paid to Digital Vibes constitutes fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Thirdly, in respect of COVID-19 related communications work that was performed by Digital Vibes the investigators noted that the service provider received requests for work from NDoH prior to their contract being expanded to include COVID-19 communication. These requests resulted in a financial commitment of some R35 million that NDoH ended up paying after the expansion was approved. The investigators therefore concluded that any amount which was paid to Digital Vibes for any work done in relation to COVID-19 communication prior to the approval of the expansion to include COVID-19 work was irregular as the expenditure was incurred in contravention of Treasury Regulations.

The investigators therefore concluded that the appointment of Digital Vibes was irregular, as a result the total of R150 002 607,00 that was paid to Digital Vibes by NDoH during the period of 29 January 2020 to February 2021 was therefore irregular expenditure and should be reported in accordance with the stipulations of the PFMA.

I can confirm that the Director General has formally reported this to the National Treasury as required. I can also confirm that the process of consequence management i.e. taking disciplinary action against all implicated individuals is also underway. Finally I can also confirm that legal processes to recover funds that we believe the Department should not have paid has also commenced. As I have already stated above, the details of this process will be disclosed at a later stage in order to protect the integrity of these critical actions.

We are aware that the question that may arise is whether elements of fraud and corruption were identified in the irregular expenditure. We wish to inform the public that this investigation is still ongoing through a flow of funds analysis that is being conducted. It is this flow of funds analysis that will also confirm if the Department was overcharged for services provided by Digital Vibes and quantify it.

I am also aware that the key narrative has been that this contract was awarded to my associates and thus inferring that I may have used influenced in the awarding of this contract to the said company. In our very first public response to this matter, I did confirm that Ms Mitha had worked in my office as a PA. She then tendered her resignation citing personal reasons. In fact the details of her resignation at the time were communicated to me by her direct supervisor, the Chief of Staff. She expressed that the work demands including the travel between Cape Town and Pretoria, as well as frequent travelling abroad were taking a toll on her personal life and she wished to focus on family and, with time, pursue a more stable job aligned to her qualifications and allowing her to be home daily. This was reasonable and her resignation was accepted. At no point did she disclose that she was joining a company that had been awarded a contract by the Department. There was never such a discussion with myself as the Minister or any of the Ministry officials. It was only after a few months of that resignation that I was alerted by my office that Ms Mitha was now working with a communications company. This came about as they had reached out to my office to make an appointment to do various TV and radio recordings for the COVID-19 awareness campaign.