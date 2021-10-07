Stuart Lowman’s Inbox: Postal services should not be the monopoly of the Post Office

Yesterday’s contribution from John Freeman on the Post Office drew many response. Hans Ittmann adds his personal experience to the mix, given his passion for collector items:

As a collector of stamps, coins, banknotes and books I have to use the Post Office, unfortunately. The digital era, and specifically e-commerce, allows one to order collector’s items from all over the world and this is wonderful. However the Post Office and their pathetic service is a major obstacle in getting stuff. Here are some examples of what I have experienced myself.

Stamps sent from Windhoek, Namibia took four months to reach me in Pretoria and it took two months for a registered item from Durban to get to me. Nowadays registered postal items are not properly tracked by the Post Office because the items are not scanned regularly and then the Post Office system does not work.

An item from Israel that I ordered is shown by an international tracking system to have left the Johannesburg International Mail Centre (JIMC) on 18 August 2021, yesterday the Post Office could not tell me where the item is.

I used to order many books from The Book Depository, an online bookstore in the UK, that delivers books worldwide for free and it used to take on average 10 days to reach me. With great hesitation I ordered a book again at the beginning of June and, low and behold, I have not received it.

Yes, one can use couriers but it becomes very expensive. Recently, I ordered a set of 4 stamps that I purchased for 0.99 Pounds, it is the last set that I need to complete a collection.To get it sent by registered mail, so I can track it, was going to cost 7.75 Pounds which is crazy to pay for an inexpensive item. It is now being sent by standard mail but I have great concerns that it will ever reach me.

Postal services should not be the monopoly of the Post Office, especially for small items, the private sector should take this over completely.