Our three years in the UK (2016-2019) were pretty hectic, as you might imagine when your mission is establishing a global beachhead. When we did manage to take a week’s holiday, we drove the five hours from London to Cornwall, Britain’s most westerly county. Mostly because of the superb Doc Martin TV series savoured during long winter nights.

Iconic 59-year-old actor Martin Clunes plays the lead role in Doc Martin – a London surgeon suddenly overwhelmed at the sight of blood – who relocates to become a Cornish seaside town’s GP. The remote beauty of Cornwall and interesting story line turned Doc Martin into one of the UK’s most enduring (nine seasons) and popular TV series.

I interviewed Clunes yesterday, primarily about his role as Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, the lead in the superb crime series Manhunt. It’s now available in SA on the newly-arrived Britbox, the BBC/ITV alternative to Netflix and Apple TV.

Turns out Clunes was born in London’s “SA Central”, town of Wimbledon, and visited the country a while back at the invitation of Adrian Gardiner to launch a big cat sanctuary at the Shamwari game reserve. He’s keen to return. As most visitors to SA are. After almost two years of a tourism drought, now that we’re off the Red List, here’s hoping for a flood.

