Herman Mashaba to breathe fire into the city of Joburg – MUST READ

ActionSA founder Herman Mashaba seeks to once again take up the role as mayor of Johannesburg. Mashaba has been on the offensive for a while against the ANC and its members, especially within the Johannesburg region. The former mayor has stated that he has unfinished business and claimed that ActionSA will come out on top come November 1st. Fuelled by issues such as inner-city rejuvenation, border control and illegal immigration, the South African entrepreneur has been on the warpath against the ANC as well as other prominent political parties. Mashaba’s re-election would only bolster the party’s numbers and lower the resistance in contested municipalities. Complications and conflict with the IEC have become a spectacle as the election nears. – Ryan de Villiers

Why he has focused on Johannesburg:

It is the biggest metro, the biggest city in the country. It is the commercial hub. Obviously, by taking Johannesburg, you’ve neutralised ANC corruption. The glue that puts ANC together, it’s state resources. Once you can take these three metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Ninety percent of the people in the ANC are in this business for corrupt purposes, not for public service. So, if we remove them from these three metros, I can tell you it is going to be easy because by 2024, ANC will be worse off because they won’t have anyone left.

How he believes he will transform Johannesburg:

One thing is for sure, we are going to be part of the government of the city of Johannesburg and we are going to be the bigger party. The first thing I’m going to do, and I want the people of Johannesburg to know, I’m going to immediately get rid of the ANC cadets who are running the administration. I want people to really know that I am decisively and legally going to flush them out of the system and allow South Africans – who are prepared to work for the government – to really be given the opportunity to serve our country.

On what will happen if he loses:

We will fight for 2024 because luckily the ANC is going to intensify their corruption. I’m not going to give up. I will not really give up. For us, Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise because it helped to expose the deep level of corruption and the evil of the ANC. We will still fight because I’m not in this game. I have been there in the oppositions’ benches. So, we will still invest in ensuring voter education [so] that ultimately our people vote them out but the [dangerous] part of it is can we get to 2024 with these metros and ANC national government? My view and my fear is that South Africa might actually turn out to really be a failed state. That’s a very, very good chance. Chances of South Africa becoming a failed state are extremely high, especially under Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa right now is on autopilot. We don’t have a president. President Ramaphosa has to do so, and he’s going to be shown for the rest of his life. He’s not going to provide leadership to this country and the economy is going to suffer because you cannot grow an economy in the absence of leadership. Ramaphosa does not have it in him to provide leadership to this country.

On the state of the ANC and the future of South Africa:

People who are now in the ANC are not there because they want to save South Africa. No. In fact, Cyril Ramaphosa has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the more you steal, the more productive we want. Look at what was done with Zweli Mkhize. Look at what is done with the people who are responsible for the July violence that took over 300 lives and R50 billion in businesses. ANC belongs to history books because I want to let South Africans know that the prosperous South Africa and the ANC cannot coexist in one space. One has to die or to give in, and I’m saying to South Africans: I’m committing my life to say, “No, it’s not South Africa that’s going to die.”

