The Daily Insider: A timely reminder from Marcus Aurelius in times of crisis

So, a new strain of Covid has thrown us back into the tumult of uncertainty. Bureaucrats in the UK, US and dozens of other countries have isolated South Africa because the Omicron variant was first identified here. The Rand immediately lost 50c against the Dollar. Wall Street fell sharply on Friday night.

Times like these are an opportunity to draw upon ancient wisdom. My favourites are from the greatest Roman emperor, Marcus Aurelius, who reminded himself that in times of crisis: “To be like the rock that the waves keep crashing over. It stands unmoved and the raging of the sea falls still around it.”

There’s much to be learnt from dead guys. This too shall pass.

