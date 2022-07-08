START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – Shares on best run since March; Peter Major on gold v rest; SA State spied on Greenpeace; Bye-bye BoJo

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

WATCH LATEST A-PLUS SHOW, RECORDED LAST NIGHT: “Congratulations gents. Loving the episodes, something fresh, no bias, no bs, no taped mouths, jam packed info and 2the point.” – Warren Allen

Sasol and Steinhoff lead the JSE’s Top40 winning and losing stocks

The JSE’s Top 40 Index houses stocks accounting for the value of over 80% of all locally listed companies – and an even higher proportion of the daily trade. As a result, professionals focus their attention – and their portfolios – on this elite grouping. So everyone with a retirement fund has a disproportionate interest in the Top40.

Good news is that during the first half of 2022, SA did much better than the 21% smashing posted by the index measuring Wall Street’s 500 leading companies. The bad news is the JSE Top40 index still lost 10.5%, with some of its members taking even more punishment than the US average.

As the table below illustrates, punter’s favourite Steinhoff lost virtually half of its value, while recently rebounded fallen angel PPC came back to earth with an awful bump. Barloworld’s price was hammered by the Ukraine War (its major asset is in Siberia) while pharma group Aspen bet big on Covid continuing – and lost.

On the flip side, nice to see Fleetwood Grobler’s steady hand at Sasol being rewarded with the company’s shares far and away the JSE’s star performer so far this year, the price rising 44% to R370. Hard to believe it’s hardly two years since the shares were being flogged for barely R20. Mr Market never ceases to amaze, does he?

WATCH: A declassified report from within the belly of the State Security Agency (SSA) details how agents infiltrated several civil society organisations in South Africa posing as activists. This was during 2016/17 when former President Jacob Zuma was increasingly besieged with accusations of state capture due to the proximity of himself and his family to the Guptas. In this interview with BizNews’ Michael Appel, interim programme director of Greenpeace Africa, Melita Steele, explains how the NGO came to find out it was being spied on and what recourse it now seeks.

LISTEN: In focus this episode: Ian Cameron has become an overnight sensation standing up to Police Minister Bheki Cele; Oxford Don RW Johnson on the ‘predictable mistakes’ SA could have avoided; Zuma’s ‘rogue’ spies infiltrated NGOs; British PM Boris Johnson has resigned; Corion Capital’s David Bacher on the increasing attractiveness of US shares.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference

The BNC#4 house full signs have temporarily been removed. Some rooms have been freed up through our team finding alternative accommodation and a few early bookers not meeting their deposits. If you want to stay on-site, here’s your chance. But please act quickly, because the hotel’s rooms are sure to be fully allocated soon. Click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)