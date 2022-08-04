The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: Realism, hope from Opposition leaders for SA in 2024, post-ANC rule
- UK’s Bain ban an ’embarrassment to SA’s government’ – Athol Williams
- Electoral bill ‘unconstitutional’ – Independent Candidate Association
- Covid-19 vaccine efficacy further challenged by ‘buried’ hospitalisation stats
- Only one-third of SA’s water infrastructure operational
- Opportunism driving ANC policy going into next election
- WildEarth’s Wallington brings personal wildlife encounters to global audience
- Understand the benefits of a structured note
- Best of BizNews #5: Floyd Shivambu: Why Zuma fired Nene
- Best of BizNews #4: Natural immunity vs vaccine-induced – Marc Girardot
- Uber’s happy surprise for investors; UK’s nasty one for Bain & Co (Premium)
Realism, hope for post-ANC rule from SA Opposition leaders
Some powerful content for you on BizNews this morning.
Mike Appel picked up on the unprecedented three year Bain & Co banning by the UK government by interviewing SA’s good friend Lord Peter Hain and whistleblower Athol Williams. Their efforts have produced concrete results in London. Nothing yet from Pretoria, the scene of Bain’s crimes.
On my side, I interviewed two political heavyweights yesterday, both of whom commented on Bain & Co – and much more. DA chair Helen Zille and Action SA leader Herman Mashaba were in great form. Click on the links to watch them on the BizNews channel on YouTube.
An obvious conclusion after both discussions is that it will take years of rebuilding for SA to repair the damage of ANC misrule. On the upside, though, we will soon stop going backwards. Any path to economic prosperity can only start by ending ignorance and abuse. Roll on 2024.
