CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BIZNEWS BUSINESS BRIEFING – Sasol CEO defends using Bain & Co; Oil surges as OPEC relooks production; Rand slumps, JSE’s Resi stocks rise; Sceptics return to Wall Street

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Our new-look BBB is now even fresher – and a real team effort

We’re into the eighth week of the BizNews Business Briefing, a 20-minute or so podcast updating you on the latest business and investment news that matters.

The podcast has evolved and is now at the point where it’s close to the finished article – hence this note to “launch” it to our broader community. Executive Producer Lucy Ferreira and I are now being joined by various colleagues to provide more than the initial market update.

The podcast is also available sooner – early evenings – on the BizNews Radio channels on iTunes (click here) and Spotify (click here). Also, for those who prefer consuming their audio on YouTube, click here for the BizNews TV channel.

Don’t forget to follow, subscribe and check the notifications icon to be automatically reminded when the latest episode is available.

WATCH: Purple Group’s share price jumped 10% on Friday, swimming strongly against the sliding market. Reason was a rather cryptic SENS announcement about a major partnership secured in Asia. Although details were deliberately sparse to ensure the partner’s Big Bang launch won’t be compromised, Purple CEO Charles Savage visited our virtual studio to share the context – and ventured that once the market became fully appraised of the significance of the deal, it’s not only existing Purple fans who will be impressed.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)