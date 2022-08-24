The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
- Sasol’s comeback confirmed in FY22’s numbers – 20-bagger does a Lazarus since despair of March 2020
- Why SA’s economy underperforms – shocking data laid bare by ‘Time Travelling’ economic analysis.
- Arthur Fraser: A ‘Zuma man’ for all seasons
- Back home with an Asian partnership in his pocket, Purple CEO Charles Savage tells us about the next big leap in the EasyEquities adventure
- SLR: Dancing the Macarena as UK fuel cuts threaten
- Water or lights? You can’t expect both!
- ‘Fuel price subsidies don’t really help the poor’
- Lessons for SA: Beware this blueprint for financial disaster
- Sasol posts strong financial results, reinstates dividend
- From the archives: Vytjie breaks cover – toppling state patronage the ‘Mentor Way’
- South African films aren’t cutting the mustard
- “Becoming”, by Michelle Obama
- Lockstep Value Fund – Updates & insights
- As crypto slumps, Goldman aims for a Wall Street built on blockchain (Premium)
- Support for W Cape Independence from a most unlikely source (Premium)
